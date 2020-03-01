My Dad is workaholic, I’ll turn down his Chief of Staff Offer — Babajide Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

Babajide Akeredolu, son of Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu says he is proud that his father could consider him for the role of his chief of staff.

The Senior Akeredolu had during his 3rd-anniversary dinner in Akure said his son, Babajide worked hard during his campaign and there is nothing anyone can do if he decides to appoint him as his chief of staff.

“When somebody says Baba (Babajide) is this, I just laugh at them. If I wanted to make Baba my chief of staff, he can be; did you do more than him in the campaign? Ask yourself, how many of you did more than Baba in the campaign? How many?” he asked.

“The young boy was going everywhere and all of us saw him but we decided not to because he wouldn’t want it. My son is satisfied, that’s why. If he is not, I will put him somewhere, there is nothing anybody can do. I will put him there, there is nothing you can do. Is he not my son? Is he not from Ondo state? Has he not worked?”

Reacting to the story published by an online medium, Babajide tweeted that he was glad his father could consider him that position.

He, however, said he would gladly decline because his father is a workaholic who might overwork him leading to needless clashes.

Babajide whose Twitter profile reads ‘A slave to Ondo state’ said he would prefer to stick to his consultancy job.

