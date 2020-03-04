Mughele calls for end to killings in Udu LGA

Kindly Share This Story:

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress Comrade Frank Mughele has called for a stop to the incessant killings in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Mughele said this when he spoke with newsmen recently in reaction to a report of gunmen invading and killing two mobile policemen in Udu Local Government Area.

He said, “I think the chief security officer of the local government who happened to be the local government chairman is sleeping on his duty because Udu local government is becoming a hub or a den for daily killings both robbery or cult activities and this has to stop.”

Mughele told newsmen that he has no place to call home if he is chased out of his own home because of daily killings. He further called on the local government chairman, the President General and all stakeholders to do something about it before the non-indigenes that came to invest in the land will all run away.

While speaking on the high rate of developmental levies in rural community, Mughele said, “In 2017 Governor Okowa made it public that he has banned the collection of illegal fees and that includes this development fees but the implementation process has been the issue, and the way and manner they are taking it I don’t think the rural community will be urbanized because no man who wants to build a company, factory or personal building to develop the community will want to spend 10 million naira in different committees that are set up by the local government chairman in the name of empowerment.”

Mughele contested under the All Progressives’ Congress in the 2018 local government election for Udu Ward 3 councillorship position.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: