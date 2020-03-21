Mubarak, tallest model in sub-Saharan Africa combats coronavirus in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Tallest model in sub-Saharan Africa, Bakare Mubarak, has taken the fight to curtail coronavirus to the streets of Lagos.

To combat the disease, Mubarak took the hand-washing campaign to the streets, washing hands and using sanitisers on Lagosians, to push the World Health Organisation, WHO, message in fighting the pandemic.

He and his crew also dramatised their message.

Mubarak, who is also a Commonwealth Culture and Charity Ambassador, told newsmen, “as the days go by, and the novel coronavirus spreads like wildfire, without respect for borders, race, ethnicity nor colour, everyone needs to join in the fight to stop it.

“Covid-19 is a reality, that is changing our life patterns globally, our economies and perception.

“In all, we are faced with the responsibility of spreading the facts and not fear, spreading strength and not stigma, as we share a common world and this pandemic reminds us of our interconnectedness.

“Ultimately, we are in this together and we must combat it in oneness, to redeem our World.”

Mubarak also encouraged everyone to take safety precautions by means of social distancing, wearing of face masks, covering of mouth and nose while coughing and to see a doctor following any feeling of illness.”

Others that joined Mubarak in the campaign are Waiz Shelukindo, a highly expressive fashion designer, Tanzania/Nigeria, Creative Director of Waiz Designer brand, and Isaac Juniho Okorie, a creative-minded photographer, assisted by Sebastian Ireri.

