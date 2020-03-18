MTN empowers Lagos SMEs with business skills

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

In its pursuit to provide tailor-made solutions for small and medium enterprises, SMEs, ICT firm, MTN Nigeria said it supported the just concluded SME Clinic facilitated by Techpoint Africa.

The SME Clinic was developed to assist Nigerian start-ups scale their businesses leveraging the power of technology.

MTN Senior Manager, SME Segment Management, Enterprise Business Unit, EBU, Damilola Runsewe, presented various solutions created by the company to assist businesses in Nigeria.

He explained the benefits of products like the Hynetflex and calls to assists the growth of SMEs.

He said: “With our understanding of the policies, new developments, the rapid digitization of businesses in Nigeria and the rest of the world, we have decided to take necessary steps in pulling others along. We are always stronger together and all the businesses you see here form vital parts of the building blocks of our economy.

“We hope that as we have provided knowledge on various skills and shared how solutions can be derived using various EBU products, these business owners would imbibe it and create a stronger system,” Runsewe said.

Other speakers, who shared insights on tools and tips to boost businesses include: Tolulope Akinyele Tope Olofin, Founder/CEO NaturaGlow by Abby Jo; Oladimeji Olutoye MD/Lead Consultant, DE Maven Advisory and Consulting Ltd; Ayoade Akinfemiwa Agency Relationship Manager; Uwem Uwemakpan Lagos Chapter Director, Startupgrind; Debbie Akwara Founder/Principal Customer Experience Consultant and Peter ‘PeteSocial’ Nwabuoku Head of Business Development & Digital at Luzo DN & Media Ltd.

MTN’s Enterprise Business Unit was created to foster long term trusted-partner relationships with the company’s customers, by bringing technology to work seamlessly. The unit constantly anticipates customer needs in solution-development.

