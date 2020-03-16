Motunrayo Abiona’s stunning appearance at #AMVCA still unforgettable

Kindly Share This Story:

Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards has come and gone, but the fashion statement, poise displayed by Motunrayo Abiona is still unforgettable.

IG @Themacallanmoabiona

Twitter: @themaccallanmo

Dress by @luxbybecca

Styling @flostyling

Purse @fusion_trendz

Earrings @fusion_trendz

Photography @mofebamuyiwa

Green background photography @mydadsboss

Makeup @beautyandthebeholdermakeovers

Hair @hairtingle

BIO: Motunrayo, is a highly ambitious young professional with demonstrated history of working in the wines & spirit industry as well as the advertising industry. She has a very vivacious and passionate personality and currently works as a brand ambassador for one of the alcohol brands in Nigeria

She studied Mass Communication from Olabisi Onabanjo University and has a post graduate certificate in Digital Marketing & Consumer Behavior from CIM United Kingdom.

Surprisingly, before she joined the wines and spirit industry, she use to be in the movie industry back when she was in university featuring in Funke Akindele’s movie, Basket Mouth and Bovi The Man of God comedy skit, amongst many other.

Her passion for entertainment and professionalism is undeniable and it’s evident in her every day work nuances & poise.

Aside’s her work role, she’s very passionate about dancing, creative art and acting.

