Mothers’ Day: Obaseki salutes mothers’ sacrifices, complement their bravery, resourcefulness

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has applauded mothers across the state for their bravery and resourcefulness in the face of daunting challenges of parenting occasioned by the disruptions of new media technologies, commending them for building, whether at workspaces or in the home front, formidable shields against vices that threaten the fabric of society.

The governor, in commemoration of Mothers’ Day, said mothers are deserving of praise for making sacrifices that have led to the advancement of society and are still at the forefront of reforms and changes that guarantee a better future for children across all sectors of the society.

According to him, “I join the rest of the world today in marking Mothers’ Day. It is a special day that celebrates the effort of mothers in engendering societal progress through their warmth and sacrifices. In Edo State, we cannot but recognize the efforts made by mothers in the development of the state, a feat that is glaring with the number of mothers in our government, who have made sacrifices to see that Edo people live a better life.

“From reforms in healthcare to education, to affordable housing programmes to agricultural development, gender mainstreaming and many more, mothers who have been placed at strategic points in the value chain have all played huge roles in ensuring a better life for Edo people.

“At the same time, in the face of the disruptions from new media technologies that have altered life as we used to know it, we celebrate mothers for holding steadfast to and transferring practices, knowledge and ideals that keep society sane and intact.”

He noted that the state government would continue to prioritise the needs of mothers with reforms in the healthcare system, adding, “We have taken decisive action in the healthcare system to manage maternal and neonatal fatalities. This has been expressed in the strengthening of institutions and the execution of projects that would better a lot of mothers and appreciate them for all they have done.

