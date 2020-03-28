More videos, photos from Akure explosion, Akeredolu visits scene

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Saturday visited the scene of an explosion that rocked Akure, the state capital. on early hours of Saturday.

According to the governor, a vehicle moving improvised explosive devices to a nearby state caused the explosion.

“I have been briefed by the security chiefs that in the early hours of Saturday, March 28th, a vehicle in a convoy transporting explosives to a storage facility in a neighbouring state developed a fault while in transit along the Akure Owo Road about 2km from the Akure Airport.

“Security personnel and other individuals transporting the ordinances noticed smoke from the vehicle. After several attempts to extinguish the resulting fire failed, the vehicle and its consignment ignited causing a massive explosion that was felt in Akure and its environs.

“Presently, efforts are being made to ascertain if there are casualties.

“I have directed that the area be cordoned off to allow the explosive ordinance department/bomb squad to extricate the vehicle buried underground because it is unclear if there are still explosives that are yet to be detonated.

“I have instructed the State Ministry for Works to commence the rehabilitation of the alternate route, a rural road through Iluabo, due to the importance of the Akure-Owo Road. We will also engage the Federal Government on how to fast track the repair of the damaged portion.

“Everything is under control and I will be updating the public on any new developments.”

