Money should not be reason for child school drop out — Apostle Nkechi

…donates to orphans on birthday

The General Overseer of Faith Revival Ministry World Outreach aka Victory Christian Church, Apostle Nkechi Anayo-Iloputaife, marked her birthday on January 27 by donating food and gifts to Arrows of God Orphanage, Lagos. As she had done in the past five years.

Each year she picks an orphanage to spend her birthday. This year, Apostle Nkechi, who is simply called mum by over 10,000 worshippers both within and outside Nigeria, was at the orphanage, Lagos, in the company with church members.

With lots of activities and funfair, the occasion turned out to be a celebration/carnival of some sort, for the children at the orphanage. There were food, gifts, dancing and lots of activities that marked her presence at the orphanage after which she spent time praying over the lives of the children, prophesying greatness into their future.

Espousing her philosophy, she said, “You should invest in life and always strive to be part of something bigger than you, that is what Church is all about.” She has, over the years provided scholarships to no fewer than 20 children.

According to her, “Money should never be the reason for a child not to go to school”. These children are mostly children of widows for which we have established a unique programme called ‘Jesus Ladies’, which is dedicated to helping widows overcome the challenges of living and raising their children after the death of their husband, without the support of family members.”

“We have set-up vocational and business training for them and provided finance for small business start-ups. Over the years, ‘Jesus Ladies’ has assisted over 5,000 women and children in various capacities”, she said.

Another unique initiative of Apostle Anayo-Iloputaife was a programme called “Shalom Shop”. This is a shop where you can purchase anything from food, clothes, shoes, electronics etc without money. The shop also provides school items such as books and writing materials, and is funded by Apostle Nkechi and runs on the back of donations from church members. It has been in existence for over seven years and is now being replicated by other churches and NGO’s.

“No family should go to bed hungry”, Apostle Nkechi said, on the essence of the shop. The Shalom Shop for the less privileged is open every month at Victory Christian Church but is currently open every Sunday in February as part of the celebration for the 25th anniversary of the late bishop and founder of the ministry.

She was married to the late founder of Victory Christian Church, Bishop Harford Iloputaife, who coincidentally, died in February 1995, and the church is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his passing.

