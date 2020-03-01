Monarch honours foreign investors with chieftaincy titles

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Adegboye

As part of activities commemorating 20th anniversary on the throne, the Oloja of Epe Kingdom, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, has honoured top executives of Rendeavour, developers of Alaro City in the Lekki Free Trade Zone, with chieftaincy titles as a reward for their efforts in job creation and community development in the area.

Subsequently, Frank Mosier, Chairman of Rendeavour, was honoured with the chieftaincy title of “Amuludun of Epe Kingdom” (one that helps to create harmony and joy in the land); while Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour, was honoured with “Bobatuluse of Epe Kingdom” (one who works with the king to improve the lot of the community) by the monarch.

READ ALSO:

Mr. Mosier is a member of the United States President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA). The PAC provides analyses and recommendations to the U.S. government on strengthening commercial engagement between the United States and Africa.

Mr. Jennings on the other hand, is a serial investor in Nigeria. He launched Renaissance Capital, currently a leading investment bank in the country in 2006, and launched RenMoney, a leading consumer finance bank, in 2012. Both men are the leading investors in Rendeavour.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: