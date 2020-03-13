Kindly Share This Story:

Federal Ministry of Health has urged the media and stakeholders in the health sector to do more in sensitising the public on adoption of preventive measures to tackle increasing global challenges.

Director, Family Health Department of the ministry, Dr. Salma Kolo, made the call on Friday in Abuja, at the closing session of a two-day stakeholders workshop to develop media engagement/guidelines for health promotion in Nigeria.

Represented by Mrs Ladidi Bako-Aiyegbusi, Head, Health Promotion Division, Kolo said the ministry had made remarkable progress in the development of communication guidelines that would deepen knowledge of healthy practices among Nigerians.

The Director said that the guidelines were at an advanced stage of development, and would serve as a bridge between the ministry and the public, with the primary aim of increasing access to information on key household practices.

Key household practices such as frequent handwashing with soap and sleeping under long-lasting insecticide-treated net.

She further listed the household practices to include ensuring babies between the age of 0 and 6 months were exclusively breastfed, as well as feeding them with local cereals from six months.

Others are taking children for a full course of Immunisation, adhering to health workers’ advice and referral, ensuring pregnant women attended at least eight months ante-natal visits and ensuring the delivery of babies at reputable health facilities.

Participants at the two-day meeting, organised by the Health Promotion Division, were drawn from print, electronic, social media and online media.

The event was facilitated by Development Communication, DEVCOM, network with the support of Nigeria Urban Reproductive Health Initiative, NURIHI.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Enahire, has disclosed the need to activate Nigeria’s Point of Entry Policy on Prevention and Control of Cross Border Transmission of Yellow Fever for all international travellers, 9 months and older, arriving in areas with evidence of persistent or periodic transmission of yellow fever.

