Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

The staff of Community Secondary School, Isienu, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday, launched a praise song for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State over his implementation of the new national minimum wage.

The staff while speaking to Vanguard revealed that they can conveniently send their wards to good schools and take care of other basic needs with the new payment package.

The principal of the school, Amaka Urama said “We are happy today, we are celebrating Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for changing and touching our lives positively; the first of its kind in the lives of civil servants in the state. We are thankful to God that he used him to touch our lives.

“Many of us can now send our children to better schools. With the salaries, we can afford to keep them in higher institutions.

“When the first bank alert hit my phone, it was like a miracle. I asked myself if I was day-dreaming. I kept my mute until I got to the bank and I was given the money. It really jolted me and I felt as if I was in heaven. With this, teachers’ rewards are now on earth, we won’t wait until we get to heaven. It has corrected the misnomer that teachers are no bodies in the society. We are also thanking the governor for renovating our school blocks,” Mrs. Urama said.

READ ALSO:

Also reacting on the development, the Vice Principal of the school, Nicholas Ugwu, said he thought it was one of the political gimmicks until he received the first bank alert containing the minimum wage, saying it has added life to their lives.

“We thought it would come inform of N5000 or at most N10,000 but we saw a jumbo salary. With this, taking overdraft loan from banks will reduce. With this, banks can give those of us in Level 16 N1,000,000 or more loans for capital projects because they know we can defray, ” Ugwu told Vanguard.

Also, the Vice Principal Academics, Anthonia Ezea said the implementation has made three square meals possible in her family, saying “Sometimes, I told my child who had already gotten admission to higher institution to defer his admission so that his elder brother would finish before he starts. The story is different today. We now belong to the society and can conveniently join associations.”

When Vanguard carried out opinion poll on the members of staff of the school, they assured that the pay package would translate to more dedication to their duties and better academic performances for students.

The top management of the school also dressed in their school uniform to correct indecent dressing being noticed in the school, adding that they want to be models to the students.

The three-stanza song reads:

Our minimum wage

Our minimum wage

Our staff are thankful to Governor Ifeanyi

He has restored our joy when we least expected it. Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has asked us to wash our hands and enjoy life at fullest.

My bank alert rings, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi calls me.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: