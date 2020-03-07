Mindset, only limiting factor to women’s growth ― Sharon Kasali

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Women in Nigeria have been urged to conquer the limitation of the mindset in achieving their goals.

Mrs Adefunke Sharon Kasali, the wife of the popular Rev. Yomi Kasali, founder, Foundation of Truth Assembly, gave the advice on Friday, at an event, held in the Church Auditorium, Eric Moore, Surulere, Local Government Area, Lagos.

Mrs Kasali, Lead Pastor of Foundation of Truth Assembly, Abuja. an inspirational speaker spoke to newsmen at the event, tagged: “Triumphant Ladies Leadership Initiative, TLLI,” organised mainly for women as part of activities lined up for the “Focus Conference” coming up on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Admiralty Conference Centre, Victoria Island area of the state.

According to her, “Mindset is a critical factor in human development. You can only go as far as the limit of your mindset. That is what we are telling our women. What we are trying to do with this event is to speak to the minds of our women to imbibe “I can do” spirit in their endeavour and conquer the limitation spirit.

ALSO READ:

“If a woman like Mrs Awosika could excel in her chosen field. If Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, could succeed and do well in a male-dominated field, then what is stopping others from achieving and even surpass the feat.

“What we are trying to achieve with this programme is to five Nigerian women a role model. This is a leadership initiative for women because they need to redevelop their talents for leadership development.

“So, the first event to the Conference is to speak about emotional health, concerning rape, abuse, domestic violence and all kinds of gender-based violation against a female child.

“A real woman must stay focussed, emotionally and financially stable. We are looking at total woman, at home, workplace, and in church, as a woman of God.”

Speaking on the “focus conference,” which features women achievers in their respective callings, the pastor said the registration portal had to be closed down due to a high number of subscription from prospective participants which had overtaken initial target.

She said the event which is the fourth in the series, had 300 portal for the previous conference, ” but we now have over 1, 050 prospective participants who have registered for the event. ”

Mrs Kasali explained that the reason for the high subscription was because of the positive impacts the conference had been able to achieve over the years.

“We have seen women who have set up their businesses and are doing well and even graduated to employers of labour.

“We are not leaving them to their fates, we do follow up on them by way of monitoring their progress, and I can tell you, we are going places as the sky is the starting point for us,” she said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: