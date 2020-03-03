Microbes are of immense importance to life — Prof. Louis Egwari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebele Orakpo

Microorganisms or microbes are organisms are so small that they cannot be seen with naked eye. They include bacteria, viruses, fungi, protozoa etc. There are both the good and the bad and their relationship with man has been both positive and negative. The positive ones include vaccines, drugs, fermented foods and drinks and the negative ones include diseases such as lassa fever, ebola, Covid189 virus, microbial food poisoning etc.

Speaking on the topic: Microbial life in the Presence of Carbon and Oxygen: Consequences for Man at the Covenant University, Prof. Louis Osayenum Egwari, Professor of Microbiology and Director, Covenant University Centre for Research and Development says microbes are of immense importance to life and only a small proportion cause disease and spoilage of articles, yet the economic, social and psychological burdens are unquantifiable. Excerpts:

Microorganisms are enzymes with physical bodies and they have conquered air, land/soil, ocean/water bodies, plants, animals/humans, synthetic products etc. They carry out the processes of photosynthesis, respiration, fermentation, corrosion, pathology which sustain life.

How they operate

Microbes were the first to colonize any known habitat; dwell, feed, replicate and network all ecosystem. They adapted to all types of nutrition – produce their food (autotrophs); eat plants (herbivores); eat flesh (carnivores); eat waste (saprophytes) and eat them all (omnivores).

Versatility

They generate, utilise and manipulate efficiently the atmospheric gases; carbon dioxide, oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen etc.

Balance the equation

Planet earth has rocky surface, oceans, oxygen-rich atmosphere, billions of inhabitants but microorganisms out number them all.

Atmospheric gas formation

Interaction of bacteria and ocean current in oxygen-free zones results in nitrogen gas production. In oxygen- minimum zones, microbes produce atmospheric nitrogen gas which accounts for almost 80% of earth’s atmosphere. The nitrogen gas is produced by a steady stream of bacteria that, when they feed, produce lots of nitrogen gas.

•Bacteria/ocean Current in Nitrogen Gas Formation

•Ocean current depletes dissolved oxygen

•In the Oxygen Minimum Zones water bodies are free of Oxygen

•Annamox bacteria (anaerobic bacteria) generate energy from ammonia and convert it to Nitrogen gas

•Denitrifying bacteria also produce Nitrogen from nitrate and nitrite

•Implications of the expanding oxygen minimum zones

•According to Bo Thamdrup, there are no indications that the ocean current may be disturbed by climatic change or other factors, and thus there will probably be no changes in its cargo of annamox bacteria. However, there are signs that the Oxygen Minimum Zones around the world are expanding, and this can lead to an increased production of atmospheric nitrogen.

Implications

•An increase in nitrogen gas emission leads to fewer algae in the water, and thus there is less food for marine microorganisms. Ultimately, it means less food for the fish. Expanding Minimum Oxygen Zones may also weaken the ocean’s capacity to absorb carbon dioxide explains Loreto De Brabandere. “It gives more room for the nitrate-eating bacteria, and thus there is fewer nitrates available to marine plankton. Plankton is effective at absorbing CO2, and if there is less plankton there will be less CO2 absorbed.”

Photosynthetic Organisms

•Plant, Algae, Cyanobacteria. The cyanobacteria and algae are the source of much of the O2 in the earth’s atmosphere. Note; their ecology is diverse and they populate the marine habitats which cover majority of the planet.

The Carbon Cycle

Organic matter (CH2O) derived from photosynthesis (plants, algae and cyanobacteria) provides nutrition for heterotrophs (e.g. animals and associated bacteria), which convert it back to CO2. Organic wastes, as well as dead organic matter in the soil and water, are ultimately broken down to CO2 by microbial processes of biodegradation

The Oxygen dilemma

The major elements; Carbon, Hydrogen, Oxygen, Nitrogen, Phosphorous, Sulfur

Require to be oxidized before they can be assimilated by cells and drive metabolic processes

• Essential processes such as: Combustion, Respiration, Biodegradation, Corrosion, Pathology Require oxidative processes. Thus, life on Earth is essentially the function of oxygen

• The only process that generates oxygen back into the atmosphere is photosynthesis. The oxygen consuming activities are on the increase; increase industrial activities, transportation demand, population increase, and a corresponding reduction in plant photosynthetic activity associated with deforestation and the loss of the carbon sink. This is the oxygen dilemma.

• Oxygen Kills Time

• Oxygen kills time; procedures that fail due to excessive exposure to oxygen result in delayed reports.

• Oxygen kills confidence; you saw the organisms in the Gram stain, however, you failed to isolate it.

• Oxygen kills credibility; the physician knows the patient has an infection, however, the report says “no growth”!

• Oxygen Kills Budgets

• Oxygen kills budgets; you committed time and money to work-up a culture, however, you did not obtain the results you needed. Materials and time are wasted.

•Oxygen kills media; oxygen is the major cause of media deterioration. When exposed to oxygen during manufacturing and storage, media accumulate toxic products of oxidation that will inhibit the growth of many anaerobic pathogens.

• Oxygen kills people

• Oxygen kills people; when culture results are compromised by processing the specimen in air and on oxidized media, the loser is the patient

• When oxygen kills anaerobes because they come in contact with it, then it affects us in many ways.

• Oxygen the giver of life also is the taker of life; this also is a dilemma.

Oxygen kills anaerobes

• Singlet Oxygen Kills

• Hydroxyl Radical Kills

• Superoxide anion Kills

They kill organisms that do not produce the enzymes;

Catalase

Peroxidases Oxygen detoxifiers

Superoxide dismutase

Why Oxygen kills?

The oxygen reduction products are extremely toxic because they are powerful oxidizing agents and rapidly destroy cellular constituents.

• A microorganism must be able to protect itself against such oxygen products or it will be killed. Neutrophils and macrophages use these toxic oxygen products to destroy invading pathogens.

• CARBON: THE BACKBONE OF LIFE

• Life depends on the existence of large molecules built around chains of carbon atoms.

• Carbon is one of 118 elements on the Periodic Table of Elements.

• Carbon, Hydrogen, Nitrogen, Oxygen, Phosphorous and Sulfur are collectively

• known as the CHNOPS elements make up 97 % of the human body; the rest of the human body is an eclectic mixture of minerals and metals. Humans depend on about 27 different elements, bacteria uses as few as 17 while viruses require even fewer.

• The most important criteria of life, as well as being the most fundamental, is the ability to organize into repetitive structures at different orders of complexity both at molecular and cellular levels.

• Carbon has the unique ability amongst the elements to form molecular chains known as linear polymeric molecules (LPM) which is a key to replication and conservation of the creation instructions as found in DNA, RNA and peptides. Other elements that satisfy LPM concept are silicon, boron and sulfur.

• Why Then Is Carbon The Backbone Of Life?

• An LPM base must have at least three bonds, one to link to the base atom to its right and one to its left, forming the backbone; and another to the side group made up of co-atoms or molecules which then form the organic compound.

• It is possible to have more than three bonds, but for reasons of physical space, no more than four bonds on each base atom are realistically possible.

• Carbon is unique in that it forms only four bonds.

• Why Carbon?

• Other candidates for the chain backbone:

• Silicon

• Boron

• Sulfur

• form inconsistent numbers of bonds from three to six thus make replication inconsistent and therefore unreliable

• Another unique factor that makes carbon a suited life backbone is that its primary carbon to carbon bond is twice as strong as a silicon-silicon bond and also compared with its secondary link to the side group. This keeps the backbone of the structure in place, even under fluctuating temperatures; whilst at the same time allowing chemical reactions to occur on these secondary links.

• The carbon chain is able to link to a wide range of chemical elements and molecules. This, combined with carbon’s chaining ability, enables the synthesis of vast range organic molecules that constitute metabolism in its simplest form.

• This has played important roles in economic activity, particularly:

• Manufacture of industrial chemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• All branches of medicine and in food production, both on the farm and in the factory.

Key Carbon-Based Molecules In Life Processes Include: Proteins, which are the building blocks from which the structure of living organisms are constructed. This includes all enzymes, which catalyze organic chemical reactions.

• Nucleic acids, which carry genetic information

• Carbohydrates, which store energy in a form that can be used by living cells

• Lipids, which store energy, but in a more concentrated form, and which may be stored for extended periods in the bodies of animals.

• Can It Be Silicon?

• Contrasting SILICON with CARBON:

• Silicon has 4 bonding sites and is below carbon on the periodic Table. This means silicon is very similar to carbon in its chemical characteristics. Man has therefore tried to build robotic life around silicon with the made believe that man-made machine build around silicon crystal backbone will cross over from nonliving to living. Then it shall be the silicon based life, the robotic life or life on silicon chips.

• Carbon compounds and interaction in nature

• A carbon sink is anything that absorbs more carbon that it releases, whilst a carbon source is anything that releases more carbon than is absorbed.

• Forests, soils, oceans and the atmosphere all store carbon and this carbon moves between them in a continuous cycle.

• This constant movement of carbon means that forests act as sources or sinks at different times. Ecologists have long been interested in carbon. This interest stems from several reasons. Humans, as well as plants and animals on Earth, are made primarily of carbon. Nearly, 50 % of their dry weight is carbon.

• Ecologists can learn much about ecosystems and what they do by constructing carbon budgets for energy (or energy budgets) from measurements of productivity, food chains, and nutrient cycling. Further, carbon in the form of carbon dioxide is a major greenhouse gas released to the atmosphere as a result of human activities.

• The continued release of greenhouse gases is raising the temperature of the earth, disrupting the climates we and our agricultural systems depend on, and raising sea level.

• The concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere has already increased by nearly 40 % since the start of the industrial revolution sometime around the middle of the 18th century and will continue to increase unless society eliminates the use of fossil fuels. The global carbon cycle involves the carbon in and exchanging between the earth’s atmosphere, fossil fuels, the oceans, and the vegetation and soils of the earth’s terrestrial ecosystems.

• CARBON DELICATE BALANCE AND MICROBIAL ACTIVITIES

• There are growing concerns on the fate of the vast carbon sink in permafrost in the Arctic system as the earth warms up. Permafrost, defined as ground frozen for at least two years, covers more than one-fifth of the northern hemisphere, an area more than six times the size of the United States that could shrink by 25 % due to warming by 2100.

• The mass of carbon trapped in its frozen organic matter which is more than 1,600 gigatons, is at least twice the amount in the Earth’s atmosphere.

• Microbes frozen for thousands of years can spring to life and digest the carbon to release heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere, amplifying warming and melting.

• According to Janet Janson, a microbial ecologist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in Berkeley, Calif., “the concern is as the climate warms and the permafrost melts, that organic carbon becomes accessible to microorganisms”.

• While the ocean holds the largest portion of Earth’s carbon – about 40,000 gigatons – emissions from fossil fuel have driven atmospheric carbon up from about 560 gigatons in the preindustrial period to at least 750 gigatons today. While the ocean holds the largest portion of Earth’s carbon – about 40,000 gigatons – emissions from fossil fuel have driven atmospheric carbon up from about 560 gigatons in the preindustrial period to at least 750 gigatons today. That’s still less than half the amount of carbon trapped in permafrost, but as the Arctic soils thaw and expose organic matter to microbes, the stored carbon could escape as greenhouse gases. Fossil fuels in this chart refer to energy sources such as coal still stored in the earth.

• Biodegradation: The ability of microorganisms to degrade organic pollutants has been exploited in clean up technology of contaminated environments. These bioremediation and biotransformation methods endeavor to harness the naturally occurring ability of microbial xenobiotic metabolism to degrade, transform or accumulate a huge range of compounds including hydrocarbons (e.g., oil), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), polyaromatic hydrocarbons (PAHS), heterocyclic compounds such as pyridine or quinoline, pharmaceutical substances, radionuclides and metals. Anaerobic microbial mineralization of recalcitrant pollutants is of great environmental significance and involves intriguing novel biochemical reactions. In particular, hydrocarbons and halogenated compounds have long been doubted to be degradable in the absence of oxygen, but the isolation of hitherto unknown anaerobic hydrocarbon-degrading and reductively dehalogenating bacteria during the last decades provided ultimate proof for these processes in nature.

• ANAEROBIC DIGESTION: Many microorganisms affect anaerobic digestion, including acetic acid-forming bacteria (acetogens) and methane-forming archaea (methanogens). These organisms promote a number of chemical processes in converting the biomass to biogas. In the presence of specialized methanogens, the intermediates are converted to the final end products of methane, carbon dioxide, and trace levels of hydrogen sulfide. Anaerobes utilize electron acceptors from sources other than oxygen gas. These acceptors can be the organic material itself or may be supplied by inorganic oxides from within the input material. When the oxygen source in an anaerobic system is derived from the organic material itself, the intermediate and end products are; Alcohols; Aldehydes, Organic acids, plus carbon dioxide.

• In an anaerobic system, the majority of the chemical energy within the starting material is released by methanogenic bacteria as methane.

• Implications for man: Anaerobic digestion is a collection of processes by which microorganisms break down biodegradable materials in the absence of oxygen. It is used as part of the process to treat biodegradable waste and sewage sludge. As part of an integrated waste management system, anaerobic digestion reduces the emission of landfill gas into the atmosphere. Anaerobic digesters can also be fed with purpose-grown energy crops, such as maize.

Anaerobic digestion is widely used as a source of renewable energy. The process produces a biogas, consisting of methane, carbon dioxide and traces of other contaminant gases. This biogas can be used directly as fuel, in combined heat and power gas engines or upgraded to natural gas-quality biomethane. The nutrient-rich digestate also produced can be used as fertilizer.

Marriage between carbon and oxygen

Photosynthesis and Respiration

These twin processes define life on Earth.

• Photosynthesis is an energy conserving process

• Photosynthesis produces Earth’s Oxygen

• Photosynthesis removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere

• Respiration generates energy for use

• Respiration depends on oxygen for energy generation

• Respiration replenishes atmospheric carbon dioxide

Perturbation of these processes may signify dire consequences.

• Photosynthesis

• Photosynthesis may be oxygenic or anoxygenic.

Oxygenic photosynthesis occurs in:

• Plants

• Algae

• Cyanobacteria

Anoxygenic photosynthesis occurs in:

• Purple bacteria

• Green sulfur bacteria

• Green gliding bacteria

• Gram-positive bacteria; organisms that existed before the Great oxygenation Event.

• The amount of carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere each year by oxygenic photosynthesis is massive. It is estimated that photosynthetic organisms remove 1 x 1017 grams of carbon (C)/ year (Houghton and Woodwell, 1990). This is equivalent to 4 x 1018 KJ of free energy stored in reduced carbon, which is roughly 0.1 % of the incident visible radiant energy incident on the Earth/year.

• CARBON EMISSION: Each year the photosynthetically reduced carbon is oxidized, either by living organisms for their survival, or by combustion. The result is that more carbon dioxide is released into the atmosphere from the biota than is taken up by photosynthesis. The amount of carbon released by the biota is estimated to be 1-2 x 1015 grams of C/y. Added to this is carbon released by the burning of fossil fuels, which amounts to 5 x 1015 grams of C/y.

• The oceans mitigate this increase by acting as a sink for atmospheric carbon dioxide.

• It is estimated that the oceans remove about 2 x 1015 grams of C/y from the atmosphere.

• This carbon is eventually stored on ocean floor. Although these estimates of sources and sinks are uncertain, the net global carbon dioxide concentration is increasing.

• Direct measurements show that each year the atmospheric carbon content is currently increasing by about 3 x 1015 grams. Over the past 200 years, carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has increased from about 280ppm to its current level of 360ppm.

Implications of increasing atmospheric Carbon Dioxide: Based on predicted fossil fuel use and land management, it is estimated that the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will reach 700ppm within the next century.

• Because carbon dioxide acts as a greenhouse gas, some climate models predict that the temperature of the earth’s atmosphere may increase by 2-8o C.

• Such a large temperature increase would lead to significant changes in rainfall patterns. Little is known about the impact of such drastic atmospheric and climatic changes on plant communities and crops.

• Current research is directed at understanding the interaction between global climate change and photosynthetic organisms.

• FERMENTATION: Fermentation is the enzymatic decomposition and utilization of foodstuff, particularly carbohydrates by microbes. Fermentation can also be defined as the anaerobic conversion of sugar to carbon dioxide and alcohol by yeast. A more expanded definition is the conversion of organic materials into relatively simple substances by microorganisms.

• PRODUCTS OF FERMENTATION: Anti cancer cytotoxic drugs and vaccines

• Anti infectious diseases antibiotics and vaccines

• Hormonal disorder therapy.

• The key elements of fermentation development are strain selection and optimization, media and process development, and finally, scale-up to maximize productivity.

• Microbial fermentation as in the pharmaceutical industry is fast replacing mammalian cell culture for drug production for time and yield advantages which ultimately translate to cost. Microbial fermentation in the gastrointestinal tract of animals helps in:

• Digestion of cellulose

• Synthesis of vitamin K and certain B vitamins

• Importantly, the major end products of microbial digestion of cellulose and other carbohydrates are volatile fatty acids, lactic acid, methane, hydrogen and carbon dioxide. Fermentation is thus the major source of intestinal gas.

• INDUSTRIAL APPLICATION OF FERMENTATIONL: Fermentation technology got its origin the first time someone made wine, was perfected in the 1940’s with the production of antibiotics, and is now the primary method of production in the biotechnology industry. Products such as acetone, ethyl alcohol, butyl alcohol, lactic acid, yogurt, cheese and pickles are produced through fermentation. The story below tells of the socio-political importance of microbial fermentation:

• THE MAKING OF ISRAEL; In 1904, Chaim Weizmann was a chemistry professor at Manchester University in England trying to make synthetic rubber. He was looking for a microbe that would produce the necessary butyl alcohol. Weizmann was a Russian-born Jew who was active in the Zionist movement which advocated the creation of a homeland for Jews in Palestine. During his stay in England, he became a leader of the international Zionist movement. By 1914, Weizmann had isolated Clostridium acetobutylicum, a bacterium which used inexpensive starch to produce a high yield of butyl alcohol and acetone.

However, World War I broke out in August 1914 and diverted attention away from synthetic rubber and toward gunpowder (cordite). As it turns out, the solvent for making nitrocellulose and thus cordite was acetone. Weizmann was instrumental in making available a source for the creation of this acetone. Acetone had previously been made from calcium acetate imported from Germany. Since importation of the German calcium acetate was not possible and the United State did not have a large supply, Weizmann was recruited by Winston Churchill and the British government to set up his microbial fermentation for the production of acetone from corn at the Nicholson Distillery in London.

• After the war, when the British Prime Minister Llord George asked what honors Weizmann might want for his contributions, Weizmann answered, “There is only one thing I want, a national home for my people.” The result was the Balfour Declaration, which affirmed Britain’s commitment to the establishment of a Jewish homeland.

• Weizmann went on to make significant contributions to both microbiology and politics. In 1920, he began a long tenure as President of the World Zionist Organization. In 1948, when the United States was going to reverse its decision to support the independent state of Israel, Weizmann used his considerable negotiating skills to convince President Truman that the United States should affirm their support for the new country, leading to the founding of Israel. In 1949, he was elected the first president of Israel.

• PRESIDENT CHAIM WEIZMANN: From microbiologist to President, Weizmann illustrates not only the persistence necessary in both research and politics, but the strange and interesting ways research and politics interact.

• CORROSION: Bacterial or microbial corrosion also known as microbial influenced corrosion (MIC) is corrosion caused or promoted by microorganisms, usually chemoautotrophs. It can apply to both metals and non-metallic materials such as plastics and concrete (the nylon-eating and plastic-eating bacteria).

• In a humid environment and anoxic conditions the corrosion of metals occurs as a result of a redox reaction that generates molecular hydrogen from ions, requiring bacteria, unlike anaerobic corrosion that occurs spontaneously. Aerobic bacteria involved in biogenic sulfide corrosion are:

• Acidithiobacillus thiooxidans

• Thiobacillus thioparus

• Thiobacillus concretivorus

• Anaerobic sulfate-reducing bacteria involved in corrosion belong to the genera:

• Desulfovibrio

• Desulfotomaculum.

• Layers of anaerobic bacteria can exist in the inner parts of the corrosion deposits, while the outer parts are inhabited by aerobic bacteria.

• Bacterial corrosion may appear in form of pitting corrosion, for example in pipelines of the oil and gas industry. Anaerobic corrosion is evident as layers of metal sulfides and hydrogen sulfide smell.

• On cast iron, a graphite corrosion selective leaching may be the result, with iron being consumed by the bacteria, leaving graphite matrix with low mechanical strength in place.

• Hydrocarbon utilizing microorganisms (HUM bugs), mostly Cladosporum resinae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, are commonly present in aviation fuel. They live in the water-fuel interface of the water droplets, form dark black/brown/green, gel-like mats, and cause microbial corrosion to plastic and other rubber parts of the aircraft fuel system by consuming them, and to the metal parts by means of their acidic metabolic products.

• PATHOLOGY: ANAEROBES IN DISEASE PROCESS

• BACTEROIDES

• CLOSTRIDIUM

• FUSOBACTERIUM

• PAVOBACTEROIDES

• PEPTOSTREPTOCOCCUS

• PREVOTELLA

• PORPHYROMONAS, ETC

• ANAEROBIC INFECTIONS: CLOSTRIDIAL FOOD POISONING

• BOTULISM

• TETANUS

• MYONECROSIS

• SEPTIC ABORTION

• PUERPERAL SEPSIS

• BACTEROIDES FRAGILIS SEPTICAEMIA

• PERIODONTITIS, ETC

• CONDITIONS PREDISPOSING TO ANAEROBIC INFECTION: VASCULAR STASIS

• NECROTIC TISSUES

• CHRONIC INFECTIOUS CONDITIONS

• PRIOR INFECTION WITH FACULTATIVE ANAEROBES

• CLASSICAL INFECTIONS CAUSE BY AEROBIC BACTERIA: SALMONELLOSIS

• TYPHOID FEVER

• CHOLERA

• DIARRHEA

• PNEUMONIA

• TUBERCULOSIS

• ETC

• IMPLICATIONS FOR MAN: At the beginning of the twentieth century, infectious diseases were the leading cause of death worldwide. Three diseases, pneumonia, diarrhea, and tuberculosis, were responsible for about 30 % of deaths in the United States (Cohen, 2000). Early infant and childhood mortality from infections contributed to a low average life expectancy. A number of developments, including improved nutrition, safer food and water supplies, improved hygiene and sanitation, the use of antimicrobial agents, and widespread immunizations against important infectious diseases, resulted in decreased host susceptibility and reductions in disease transmission.

• By the late twentieth century, substantial reductions in child mortality had occurred in low-and middle-income countries. The decrease in the number of child deaths during 1960-1990 averaged 2.5 % per year and the risk of dying in the first 5 years of life dropped by half- a major achievement in child survival. During the period 1990-2001, mortality rates dropped an average of 1.1 % annually, mostly after the neonatal period.

• During the period 2000-2003, four communicable diseases accounted for 54 % of childhood deaths worldwide. These included pneumonia (19 %), diarrhea (18 %), malaria (8%), and neonatal sepsis or pneumonia (10 %) (Bryce, 2005). Under-nutrition is an underlying cause in more than half of all deaths in children younger than 5 years.

• I love this favorite writing which I captured in my book Expression. It reads:

• Nothing is Barren

• Give me an expression and I shall live

• Speak of my existence when I am not yet visible

• Confess my presence, spirit, soul and body

• Make them believe that I am alive and well

• Ask them to look and look with the eye of faith and they shall see me

• Proclaim my existence with obsession

• Feed it into their hearts

• For when it is in their hearts

• They shall see me with their eyes

• Conclusion: Microbes are of immense importance to life. Only a small proportion cause disease and spoilage of articles, yet the economic, social and psychological burdens are unquantifiable. These are microbes that require organic matter as source of carbon for biosynthesis. Instead of fighting microbes with antibiotics and other harmful agents, let’s dwell with them in harmony for the sheep shall lie down with the lion and none shall hurt.

• I think one way of achieving this is nutrient replacement technology (NRT). That is the synthesis of organic nutrient (a placebo) with high affinity for microbial cells. Our biotechnological drive should be in this direction. This will form the New Science of Nutrobiotics, the use of specific high affinity synthetic nutrients to satisfy microbial growth requirements.

• Then these little creatures that have sapped into global economy will go to sleep and we shall all proclaim now “the giant slept”. The new cure is Nutrobiotics and not antibiotics and I recommend this as the future therapy to man’s infectious predicaments.

• Yes the use of highly predictive synthetic organic nutrient probes for vaccination and therapeutics.

• THE FUTURE THERAPY: Welcome Nutrobiotics. Now Man can live happily with the Microorganisms. Vision 10 2022. Covenant University; 1 of 10 in 10

