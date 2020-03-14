MI believes Nigeria does not encourage music

Kindly Share This Story:

Jude Abaga, fondly called MI by his fans feels Nigeria does not encourage upcoming artistes to grow because the country does not seem to care about music.

The rapper claims that people hardly respect contracts and institutions in Nigeria, lamenting that those who care for musicians are not rightly recognized in the country.

MI made this known in an interview with a popular television station, where he was why he left Chocolate City, the record label who managed his career for the past thirteen years. Insisting that he was still in a good relationship with Chocolate city, the bad belle crooner, said “If there is one thing I would say, it is that Nigeria is a very hard country for somebody that cares about musicians to be in. Because at the end of the day, when you really think about it, the Banky W’s are leaving the music business. These are people that have nurtured artistes.”

On why he left Chocolate City, MI said: “.”Chocolate City is family. It is time for me to do a new thing musically. Generally, I have had a no-press policy on this issue. The reason is that I don’t want my words to be twisted. I am careful who I answer”.

MI, who was the poster boy for Chocolate City, recently left the record label after thirteen years, to start his own record label, which he calls incredible records.

