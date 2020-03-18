MG Vowgas wins Local Content Award

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

AN indigenous firm, MG Vowgas, has won the local content award at the just concluded Nigeria International Petroleum Summit, NIPS.

The firm won the award with the construction of a specialized boat that has the capability to move on land and on water.

The engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) firm which is the operator of the Mount Zion Fabrication Yard located in the Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt, was lauded for the strides it has made since it started operation in the heart of the oil and gas rich Niger Delta region over a decade ago.

Besides the facilities that can handle various types of jobs in the oil and gas industry hitherto carried out outside the shores of Nigeria, the firm also have the required manpower to carry out its various operations.

One of the players in the oil, gas and maritime industries, Mr. Lawrence Nwachukwu, told our correspondent that indigenous companies like MG Vowgas should be encouraged by the government to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigeria and Nigerians.

He stated: “If in its own little way, this company can do this, imagine what it will do if it is given the desired support by the government. I can tell you without any fear of contradiction that not only MG Vowgas but other firms would be in a position to address the numerous challenges posed by unemployment in the country.

‘‘It will also address the issue of insecurity in the country. This is due to the fact that anyone who is fully engaged in any meaningful venture will not be readily available for insurgency, banditry, terrorism or any other form of criminal activities in the country.’’

Already, the firm has expressed its readiness to partner with the Nigeria Army to produce some of the equipment the military presently procures from overseas in its operations.

The Group Managing Director of MG Vowgas Limited, Mr. Godwin Izomor, who disclosed this while taking journalists on a tour of the company facilities in Port Harcourt recently maintained that the firm has what it takes to deliver on the production of the much needed specialized equipment for the military.

His words: “We have what it takes to deliver. As you can see, we have the facilities. We also have the personnel, Nigerians and expatriates. What we need is the support and encouragement of stakeholders particularly the government. I can assure you that when that when we get the support from all stakeholders, the sky is the limit for what we want to achieve in the months ahead”

