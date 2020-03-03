MFM players, officials dejected after late capitulation in Nnewi

Kindly Share This Story:

Players and officials of Lagos-based side Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) FC broke down at the final whistle after they conceded a late goal against FC Ifeanyiubah in their Matchday 22 clash at the Ifeanyiubah Stadium in Nnewi on Sunday.

The Church Boys had produced an excellent defensive display, especially in the second half to rebuff all advances by their determined hosts to get a goal in the encounter.

The decisive moment, however, came from sheer determination and perseverance of striker Uche Onuoha who created a goal out of nothing in the 93rd minute to inflict a deflating 0-1 loss on the organised visitors.

Head coach of MFM FC Edmund Oladinmu, just like other members of his team cut a broken figure after the game but managed to put words together to www.npfl.ng.

“It’s a sad day for me,” he muttered.

“It is a match otherwise we shouldn’t have lost if you could contain them for up to 92, 93 minutes. It was just a careless mistake from one of our defenders that allowed the ball to go into the net. I’m disappointed.”

While players, fans and officials of the home team FC Ifeanyiubah (understandably) celebrated like a team that have won the World Cup; MFM FC’s reaction was best seen during the abrogated FIFA Golden Goal era.

Defender Adeyinka Najeem – who had a solid outing until the final moments when he pulled out of the tackle on Onuoha, leading to the goal – wept uncontrollably for over ten minutes after the final whistle with teammates consoling him.

Oladinmu would later say that it is part of life and they must move on. “We just have to console them (the players). It has happened.

“The match is won and lost and we just have to go and prepare for the next match. And we’ll let them know it is over. The match is over so forget it and prepare for the next one. That’s it.”

To put things in proper perspective, MFM FC dropped four places on the league table after Sunday’s loss and are just two points above the dreaded relegation zone.

The fear of relegation is the beginning of wisdom to lovers of the team and although Oladinmu believes his side will survive, he says their next game, at home to Rangers is a must-win one.

“We surely will survive. We still have a number of matches to play. The most important thing now is for us to go home, prepare very well and win our home match.

“To us, the game against Rangers is a must-win match. If we really want to stay in the league, it’s a must win match. We just have to win the match come what may,” concluded Oladinmu.

MFM FC are 15th on the log with 27 points from 22 matches, two points and two places above Nasarawa United who occupy the last relegation spot.

