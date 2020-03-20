Mercedes-Benz V-Class, new revolution in Multi-Purpose Vehicle

Kindly Share This Story:

WESTSTAR Associates Limited, authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria is offering the all-new facelift V-Class specially for the comfort of all travels.

Since its introduction, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class has continued to revolutionize the multi-purpose vehicle, MPV, segment with its high-class appeal, comfort, efficient driving pleasure and safety; it caters to a growing customer group who are in need of a generous amount of space but never wanted to drive an MPV because style, a sense of well-being and ride comfort have been lacking.

The eight seater bus is classy and comes with the comfort of saloon car. The philosophy around the design is a combination of functionality, comfort, and style in a way no other vehicle in this segment can offer. The exterior is striking with an emotional and dynamic appearance, while the interior comes in a modern style and with high-class appeal, putting great emphasis on comfort. Other highlights in the V-Class include Mercedes-Benz intelligent drive, highly efficient engines and more personalized driving systems.

The exterior of the V-Class has a broader appearance and an even stronger visual presence thanks to its new front end. This comes courtesy of a new bumper design with striking cooling air inlets and a new diamond structure in the radiator grille. The Mercedes star is positioned centrally in the radiator grille and framed by two slats in silver. The V-Class is the first vehicle in the segment which provides all light functions in LED technology as an optional feature.

The all-LED headlamps with Intelligent Light System make for a visual highlight as it also enhances safety. The LED headlamps come with 34 LEDs in each headlamp that give the vehicle an unmistakable appearance, and compared with conventional systems, offer much improved vision in the dark.

There are four new light-alloy wheel designs which present an even more striking appearance; they include five-twin-spoke 17-inch, 18-inch and 19-inch light-alloy wheels. Another highlight of the exterior is the separately opening rear windscreen and second loading level, which is attached to the upper level of the tailgate.

It can be opened and closed independently of the tailgate, which makes loading and unloading easier in two respects – on the one hand, it allows a second loading level; while also particularly in tight parking spaces there is no need to open the large tailgate. The interior redefines the meaning of spaciousness in an MPV. Following the trend of modernity and clarity, the V-Class presents itself with new air vents in a sportier turbine look as well as new dials in the instrument cluster.

The new upholstery and equipment color tartufo nappa leather makes a modern and elegant statement with a total of six different upholsteries in light and dark colors to choose from. Modern and elegant can also be used to describe the new trim element in twin-stripe look which is used on the instrument panel and side paneling. The trim elements in the piano lacquer, ebony wood, carbon fibre and brushed aluminium looks remain.

The seating in the rear allows numerous configurations to meet any requirements. As standard, the MPV is equipped with four individual luxury seats with armrests in two seat rows.

Thanks to improved technology and operating logic, they can be folded forward intuitively to afford fast and easy access to the rear. An optional folding table can be installed between the individual seats in the first row.

Other highlights include the free-standing central display, the multifunction steering wheel with 12 function keys and DIRECT SELECT selector lever (plus steering-wheel shift paddles with automatic transmission) as well as the innovative touchpad, which allows all telematics functions with gestures or by entering letters and characters like on a smartphone. The touchpad is available in conjunction with Audio 20 CD or COMAND Online. The latest generation of COMAND Online combines all audio, telephone and navigation functions.

With agile performance and high efficiency, the V-Class engine with 7G-TRONIC PLUS automatic transmission impresses with its superior handling characteristics and low fuel consumption. For the Nigerian market the V-Class comes in a vertical in-line 4-cylinder petrol engine with 211hp with an output of 155kW and a peak torque of 350nm – delivering plenty of driving enjoyment, thanks to the new innovations in the engine.

A total of eleven innovative driver assistance systems ensure a high level of driving comfort and an exemplary level of safety. They are based on modern radar, camera and ultrasound sensors, which were introduced in the E-Class and S-Class under the name “Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Drive”. The standard equipment includes Crosswind Assist, which stabilizes the V-Class in strong gusts of crosswind, and ATTENTION ASSIST, which can warn of inattention and fatigue. Also available is Active Park Assist, which makes parking the new MPV as easy and convenient as parking a compact car.

Speaking on the arrival of the new V-Class, Mr. Mirko Plath, CEO, Weststar Associates Limited commented; “The Mercedes-Benz V-Class has definitely become a star in the MPV segment with luxury and comfort playing a key part. More Nigerians have chosen the V-Class over its competitors and with a handful of innovation in the facelift, we expect even more orders for the V-Class in 2020.”

Whether you’re off on a business trip or travelling with the whole family, the V-Class provides optimum flexibility when it comes to comfort levels of the interior and it cuts an elegant figure at the same time. The emphasis on comfort and style doesn’t just give you a luxury Mercedes as an MPV, but also a functional vehicle that looks to accommodate more. As we gear up for business in the new year, the V-Class is the ideal vehicle for those looking for luxury and comfort.

