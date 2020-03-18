Men in police uniform invade Delta community

Hell was let loose in the early hours of Tuesday, in the agrarian community of Umutu in Ukwani Local Government area of Delta State when men in police uniform besieged the community in search of members of James Uduogwu-led Umutu Youth Congress, UYC.

The policemen, who reportedly registered their presence at the Umutu Divisional Police Headquarters left invitation letter with the Divisional Police Officer, DPO purportedly for Uduogwu and members of his executive council only to turn around and engage in a manhunt for the youths who were already alarmed.

According to James Uduogwu, who is the President of UYC, trouble started when sometimes men stormed the venue armed with the information that members of the Oil and Gas Management Committee, OGMC, saddled with the management of the affairs of Umutu Oil Wells have allegedly stolen N9 million belonging to the community.