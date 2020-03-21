Medical expert decries exploitation of people with Down syndrome

Kindly Share This Story:

As the world marks the World Down Syndrome Day, a medical expert, Dr Kilson Dangkat, has decried the exploitation of Down Syndrome people in the society, because of their intellectual deficit.

Dangkat, a paediatrician at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that people with Down syndrome used to experience all forms of abuse which range from psychological, physical to sexual.

He said that children born with Down syndrome were part of the society and should not be discriminated against or be exploited.

He said that a community-base-support system that would protect them from exploitation and bad policies should be adopted to give them a better life.

“They do not reason like normal children, so people tend to take advantage of them.

“Their intelligence is lower than that of an average child; so cognition is a challenge to them.

“Societies or groups should advocate for their wellbeing, campaign and educate the public to give them a better perspective.

“It is when you appreciate a problem that you will be able to fashion ways to help such children in schools because they may not cope in normal schools,” he said.

He said that some of them might not be able to cope in conventional schools because their abilities to think, learn and reason had been affected.

He said that it might require special education or vocational training to help them achieve what they might not normally do in their situation

The expert said that Down syndrome patients’ survival rate was dependent on the financial capacity of their care givers and the associated health challenges they have.

He said that such could be managed by meeting such health care needs.

“Some just have the physical appearance but their organs are normal, so it means that not every child with Down syndrome must have a heart disease,” he said.

He said that Down syndrome patients mostly used to have defect in the structure of the heart.

He said that this was because of the poor muscle tone caused by the chromosome aberration in their formation, making them susceptible to infections, especially, in the chest.

He explained that their defects, especially, during childhood include: being born without an anus which he said could be corrected through surgery.

Others include: abnormal canalisation of intestines which he said could also be corrected surgically.

He said that such children could generally be slow in development.

“They have delayed developmental milestone because at the time they are expected to make a milestone, they may not because they are slower than the average child.

“For instance, by the time their peers are walking, that is the time they are trying to sit or crawl,” he said.

According to him, 70 per cent to 75 per cent contribution to the aberration in chromosome in down syndrome patients was from the females while 20 per cent to 25 per cent was from the males.

He added that women from 35 years and above were more likely to have children with Down syndrome.

He also said that women who had given birth to Down syndrome children once had high chances of giving birth to them in their subsequent pregnancies.

NAN reports that the 2020 theme for the World Down Syndrome Day is: “We Decide’’.

He said this was to ensure the full participation of the people with the Down syndrome in decision making about matters relating to or affecting their lives.

The United Nations had since 2006 declared March 21 as the World Syndrome Day to be celebrated annually and to raise public awareness to the plights of children suffering from Down syndrome.

According to the UN, the estimated incidence of Down syndrome is between 1 in 1,000 live births to 1 in 1,100 live births worldwide.

Each year, approximately between 3,000 children and 5,000 children are born with the chromosome disorder.(NAN)

