Mechanic docked for allegedly stealing phone at Igbobi hospital

Kindly Share This Story:

A 31-year-old mechanic, Omoniyi Omotayo, on Thursday appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing a cell phone valued N70,000 from a hospital.

Omotayo, who resides at Ijora area of Lagos, is facing a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye told the court that the defendant committed the offence with one other person still at large on Feb. 29 at 7.15 p.m. at National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos.

Olaluwoye said the defendant stole an LG 4 phone belonging to the complainant, Miss Oluwakemi Busari, from the table she kept it while she was busy with a patient.

She said that there was a power cut for a couple of minutes when the defendant grabbed the phone on the table and ran outside.

“The complainant chased after him while shouting for help and passers-by assisted in apprehending him but had already passed the phone to his accomplice who escaped,” he said.

Olaluwoye said the offence contravened Sections 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three-year jail term for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghre, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Oghre ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed.

She added that the sureties should show evidence of three years tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Oghre adjourned the case until May 12 for mention.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: