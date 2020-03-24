Mbaka speaks again, says God’ll heal the world, fear not

Kindly Share This Story:

…Suspends weekday Adoration programmes

By Chinedu Adonu

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Reverend Fr Ejike Mbaka, has enjoined Nigerians to embrace prayer, fasting and charity rather than fear over the pandemic.

Mbaka stated this while suspending his weekday open ministrations, urging the people to curtail their growing apprehension over the development so that fear of the virus does not surpass the virus itself.

He stressed that “God loves us and will answer our prayers and grant healing and deliverance to the whole world over Covid-19 pandemic”.

A statement from Mbaka’s Media Spokesman, Maximus Ugwuoke, titled ‘Message To All Adorers’ indicated that the postponement is in adherence to global efforts and official measures by the Catholic Church towards containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

It read: “The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has postponed the weekly Wednesday Adoration prayer Programmes, a.k.a “E no Dey Again” as well as Friday All Night Adoration Programme of the Ministry to two weeks from today 24th March 2020 pending further directives.

“However the usual 10am Sunday Mass of the ministry would continue to hold at the Ministry Ground.

“These measures are in adherence to the Enugu Diocesan regulations and in joining the whole world to manage the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Fr Mbaka enjoins all to continue to keep believing in the healing and miraculous power of God that He has continued to demonstrate among us and increase our faith in the healing blood of Jesus.

The statement further noted that Mbaka also assured of his continued spiritual intervention over COVID-19 global threat and urged the general public to do a lot of charity, while fasting and praying ceaselessly for God’s mercy, stressing that “Worshippers are urged to stay safe at home and continue to pray for God’s intervention in the pandemic”.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Diocese of Enugu had earlier on March 22, 2020, issued a 10-point COVID-19 official pastoral guidelines banning exchange of sign of peace (handshake or hugging) during the Holy Mass as well as reception of Holy Communion by mouth, among others.

The statement which was signed by Bishop Callistus Onaga also advised all priests and people residing outside Enugu State not to return for Easter celebration and afterwards “until the deadly virus clears”.

It also advised that all funerals, weddings and other social functions should be put on hold, adding that where such cannot be suspended, that it should be restricted to only close family members.

“Parish priests and chaplains are to increase the number of Masses to reduce the strength of attendance for each Mass.

“To ensure social distance, only three or four persons should be in a pew, depending on its length; no Sunday Mass should last more than 45 minutes,” the statement said, among others.

