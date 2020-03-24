Market Leaders to LASG: Inform us before shutting down markets

Kindly Share This Story:

…To disinfect markets, provide free sanitisers, masks

…Markets to close at 5pm

By Olamide Ogunjimi

Umbrella body of 58 major markets in Lagos State, Ndigboamaka Progressive Association, has called on Lagos State government to carry the body along if it decides to close all markets to contain the spread of coronavirus.

It also said that all markets would be disinfected along with prescribed standard, urging shop owners to provide free sanitisers and masks.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Lagos, President of the body, Chief Jude Okeke, urged market leaders to ensure that all shops close at 5pm henceforth.

His words:”To all markets presidents , markets chairman, cluster heads, individuals even visiting the markets covid-19 pandemic, it is no longer news about the reality of this fast spreading pandemic called corona virus .

“As an association of this magnitude, and a responsible one too which oversees to the welfare of its members and people visiting the various markets and also in line with the line of helping humanity and been conscious of their of the aim and objectives we esteem to urge, cooperating with the government concerning this welfare of this citizenry.

“Therefore, we call on all market presidents, chairmen, cluster heads, and captains of industries to give these directives in their areas of juridisction i.e where they operate : An immediate installation of hand washing spots, soap and sanitizers at all the entrances of every markets, plazas, clusters, and Every units in the markets.

All shops must have sanitizers installed at the entrance, the shop owners must ensure that their customers sanitize their hands before entering into the shops and embarking on any transaction. All gatherings in the Market inform of meetings , products advertisment etc should be discouraged forthwith.

READ ALSO:

Every shop owner should have and wear nose mask within this period, you should have enough nose masks in your shop not only you, but also for customers. Give it to them as they come in

All markets should be disinfected, this disinfectant should be in large quantities, You disinfect your market spaces with industrial infectant so that we get exactly what we want. All markets should forthwith close by 5pm so that we can have time for sanitizing the place.

Finally, we urge all of us to heed all these instructions that we have given today.

We have to stay clean , we have to realize that our lives are important and likewise the lives of our members , customers and all who visit our markets and places of business.

Let us stay clean and safe.

Our markets must be safe, our traders and customers must be safe

Let’s support government in its efforts in curtailing this pandemic in our markets and in our nation.

“We cannot work in isolation. What we are telling Lagos State governor is that if there is any need to shut down markets, we should have a meeting with him. We can’t resist if it decides to close the markets, but we should meet the governor just as the governor met with the religious bodies. We can’t work against the government we are in partnership with the government.”

