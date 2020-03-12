Maritime security: House of reps wants naval air base in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

The House of Representatives Committee on Navy has called for the establishment of a Naval Air Base at the Headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command in Calabar.

Rep. Yusuf Adamu-Gagdi, Chairman, House Committee on Navy, said this on Thursday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar.

Adamu-Gagdi led other members of the committee on an oversight function to Navy formations under the Eastern Naval Command.

He said the call for the establishment of a naval air base in Calabar became necessary to increase maritime security surveillance.

The chairman said that having gone round the Eastern naval command with members of the committee, he was satisfied that the Nigerian Navy was doing well.

He lauded the Navy for the quality of work done on its projects, saying that the service was known for standard and quality.

“We will make sure that the Navy, in all the three commands, just like the Western Naval Command has a naval air base; I think there is a need for the Eastern Naval Command to have that base established in order to increase maritime security surveillance.

“There is need for them to have platform like helicopters in order to ensure quick interception of ships and vessels on illegal activities within the maritime corridor.

“If you have things like helicopters and trained Navy personnel to go round and ensure that they got those things, be rest assured that the Navy will function beyond our imaginations.

“In the Eastern naval command, they have gone digital, the Flag Officer Commanding has done well with his own tactical commanders for establishing e-administration; we have not seen files in their offices.

“We can equally see some of the projects initiated by them through their little savings. Some agencies will have those savings and will not use it for any project; Navy in the Eastern naval command is doing well,’’ he said.

He assured the Navy that the House of Representatives under the leadership of the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, would reward its efforts accordingly.

