Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City: Ederson horror-show puts Liverpool on brink of title

Man United, Man City,

 

Two costly mistakes from Ederson handed Manchester United a derby victory over Manchester City on Sunday to put Liverpool on the brink of a first Premier League title.

Anthony Martial fired the Red Devils ahead in the first half with a shot that City’s goalkeeper should probably have kept out at his near post.

United survived some heavy second-half pressure until Scott McTominay scored an injury-time second after Ederson’s throw went straight to his feet.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, beaten at home by City in their past three league meetings and the EFL Cup semi-final first leg, claimed a top-flight double over their city rivals for the first time since 2009-10 to leave the champions’ title defence hanging by a thread.

Pep Guardiola’s first league loss at Old Trafford brought an end to City’s five-game winning run in all competitions, as United boosted their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Fotmob

