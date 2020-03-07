Man sentenced to death by hanging for killing neighbor during political argument

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – A High Court sitting in Kano State has sentenced one Yakubu Dalha to death by hanging for killing neighbour, Zakariyau Bala a.k.a Dangote during political argument.

The presiding Judge, Justice Yusuf Ubale Mohammed convicted Dalha over his complicity in the death of Dangote.

The prosecution, led by Abdullahi Bature, informed the court that the incident occurred on 22nd August 2012 at Tsangaya village where Dalha, engaged late “Dangote” in an argument bordering on political matters leading to the convict in the process hitting his victim (the deceased) with firewood.

It was reportedly said that the decease after sustaining injuries from the hit was rushed to a clinic in Dutse and later transferred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano from where he was further referred to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano where he was confirmed dead.

The Prosecution, Bature brought seven witnesses who all gave evidence against the convicted man among whom is a medical official, attached to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital who in his testimony said that “Dangote” arrived the hospital dead.

The convict, however, dismissed the testimonies given against him and presented four witnesses to discredit the charges filed against him.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Ubale Mohammed held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, noting that the testimony given by the defense witnesses did not corroborate.

Justice Ubale, however, ordered that the defendant should die by hanging.

