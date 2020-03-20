Man in court for allegedly drugging, stealing girlfriend’s cell phone

Kindly Share This Story:

A 25- year old man, Sunday Arinola, who allegedly drugged his girlfriend, after a night of fun and stole her cell phone, on Friday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Abeokuta.

The police charged the defendant with theft.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that defendant committed the offence on Dec. 9,2019 at Abule-Otun in Abeokuta.

Shonibare alleged that the defendant stole one Infinix hot V phone, worth N35,000,one gold necklace and N50,000 cash, belonging to the complaint, Ms Ijeoma Sunday.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant, who spent the night in his girlfriend’s house, drugged and stole from her.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate O.M. Somefun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with one surety in like sum.

She ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of tax payment to the Ogun Government to the court’s registrar.

Somefun adjourned the case until April 19 for hearing

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: