Man docked over alleged bible, phone theft during church vigil

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ile-Ife, Osun State on Thursday docked one Tope Dunsin, 25, over alleged phone theft during church vigil.

The charge sheet disclosed that the defendant stole one Holy Bible and cash sum of N53, 000, belonging to one Ajayi Adebimpe.

It added that the defendant entered into the church during the vigil and carted away a handbag, Nokia 215 handset, OAUTHC I.D. card and bunch of house key.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 16, 2019 around 3:50 am at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Moremi, Iloro, Ile-Ife.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to two-count bothering on illegal entering and stealing.

Defence Counsel, Mr Bonaventure Olatoye, while applying for the bail of the defendant in most liberal terms, said his client would not jump bail and would produce responsible sureties.

Magistrate Muhibah Olatunji granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in the same sum.

She then adjourned the case till March 16, 2020 for hearing.

