Malta Guinness fuels Argungu International Fishing Festival 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Each year, hundreds of thousands across the world gather around Matan Fada River, Argungu, to witness the magnificence of historic Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival.

This year, Malta Guinness, Nigeria’s number one premium, award-winning, non-alcoholic malt drink, will be one such participant, energising attendees with its nourishing goodness.

Running from March 12th-15th, 2020, the four-day festival will feature Kabanci, a series of exciting water competitions – hand fishing, canoe racing, wild duck hunting, and other traditional games like local wrestling and boxing. As usual, the men will front the contests while the women and visitors cheerlead in folk song and dance.

READ ALSO:

Customer Marketing Manager, North Division, Ugonna Okeke, said that Malta Guinness has celebrated Nigerian culture and tradition for three decades. “Packed with vitamins, minerals and slow burning sugars, Malta Guinness’ is natural partner to a festival of this scale and intensity, providing long lasting energy for the grueling four-day event.”

Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival is the most widely attended in Nigeria and is arguably the oldest festival of its kind.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: