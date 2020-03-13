Malaria Eradication: Ned Nwoko raps communication strategist, Fred Oghenesivbe

Kindly Share This Story:

President of Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, legal icon and billionaire international business mogul, Prince Ned Nwoko, has said that it is possible to eradicate malaria in Nigeria if the federal and state governments, as well as citizens, join efforts to ensure fumigation of homes and clean up the environment at regular intervals.

Prince Ned, gave the assurance at his expansive country home at Idumuje Ugboko, on Thursday 12th March 2020; in a chat with the Executive Assistant on Communications to the Governor of Delta State, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe Esq, adding that the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation will disburse $150,000 each to five Universities across African Continent for research activities on malaria vaccines.

He disclosed that the federal government assigned some key ministers to work with his foundation to ensure that the programme achieves desired success rate, and called on state governments and Nongovernmental Organisations, NGOs, to key into the project expected to gulp several billions of Naira.

Prince Nwoko, a former federal lawmaker and 2019 Delta North Senatorial aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, further disclosed that the malaria eradication programme is still at planning stages, which is why interested stakeholders in the health sector must immediately indicate their interest to partner with Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, for the smooth take-off of the program across Africa.

He said the foundation has commenced discussions with state governors and recently had fruitful discussions with Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, who expressed the determination and willingness of the state government; to partner with the foundation so as to tackle malaria menace in the state. Nigeria was declared by the World Health Organisation, WHO, as one of the countries in Africa with 25 per cent death rate arising from Malaria.

