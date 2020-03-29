Maharaji to Buhari: Empower Nigerians to cushion effects of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following the rising cases of coronavirus in the country and its effect on the economy, the Spiritual Head of One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaj Ji, has urged the President Muhammad Buhari- led Federal Government and state governors to as a matter of urgency empower Nigerians to cushion the economic effect of the pandemic in Nigeria.

Maharaj Ji, who pronounced the ravaging Coronavirus dead and buried since January 21, 2020, demanded that the panic measures so far taken by governments across the globe and had nearly crippled socio-economic, political and cultural activities be reversed.

He made these remarks while addressing newsmen on the “State of the Nation” at the Universal Headquarters of the non-religious group in Iju, Lagos, Saturday.

He said the deadly virus which had killed several people and infected thousands across the globe was dead and buried.

He said: “I am, therefore, using this medium to inform the global community that in my capacity as Lord and Saviour of this New Age, Coronavirus is dead and was buried on March 21, 2020, during the public lecture held at Lagos City Hall, Lagos, under the caption: ‘Absolute End to Modern Day Slavery and the Only Way Forward.’

“Hence, the panic measures so far taken by governments across the world that has crippled socio-economic, political and cultural activities is uncalled for and should be reversed.”

