Lulu-Briggs: Media retraction confirmation of my stepson as purveyor of fake news, says widow

Seinye, widow of founder of Moni Pulo Limited, High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, has described the retraction of a report published in a national newspaper ( not this medium) as a vindication of her person while describing her stepson as a fake news purveyor who will do anything to mar his step mother’s reputation.

The report, titled MORE SHOCKING REVELATIONS CONCERNING LULU-BRIGGS DEATH which was published in a national Media on the 8th of December 2019 was found to be misleading, inaccurate and defamatory contents against her person, causing the Newspaper to retract the story in its entirety and apologising to the innocent widow.

According to the statement released by the Newspaper: ‘Our attention has been drawn to inaccuracies in our report titled: “More Shocking Revelations Concerning Lulu-Briggs Death” published in our Sunday December 8, 2019 edition. We hereby retract the entire report. We have since found the report not to be the accurate reflection of developments surrounding the demise of Chief Lulu Briggs. We therefore apologise to Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye Lulu Briggs over the report which may have embarrassed her and portrayed her in unflattering terms. We did not mean to embarrass her in any way or tarnish her reputation. We regret the embarrassment the publication may have caused her.’

According to the widow’s spokesman, the said report, which the National Newspaper retracted and apologised for, contained the same false, inaccurate, misleading narratives being promoted by the embattled Chairman of Platform Petroleum, against his stepmother Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs. Other reputable media houses have also severally debunked negative media campaign against the innocent widow.

He went further to say that the Newspaper retracted report is a chunk of catalogue of conjured fake news and fictional episodes of salacious falsehood contrived and serialized in the media for more than a year with the deliberate aim of defaming his innocent stepmother. He falsely accuses her of killing her 88-year-old husband, his estranged father, High Chief Dr. O. B. Lulu-Briggs. The good old man passed on to glory peacefully in Accra, Ghana on the 27th of December 2018 aged 88 years and 7 months.

