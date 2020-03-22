Low turnout of church worshippers in Ondo over coronavirus scare

Kindly Share This Story:

Some Churches in Okitipupa Local Government area of Ondo state, recorded low turnout of worshippers on Sunday over the Coronavirus scare.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government on Thursday, shutdown all government schools across the state and also banned all social functions and gatherings of more than 50 people to check the Coronavirus pandemic.

The government also urged residents to maintain hygienic environment, regular washing of hands with soaps, using of alcohol based hand sanitisers and avoidance of hugging and handshakes among others.

A check by NAN in some churches including Apostolic, Foursquare, Anglican, Methodist, Winners Chapel, Redeem Christian Church of God among others, showed that the worshippers were few and services were brief compared to normal Sunday services.

NAN also reports that the churches adopted precautionary measure against the spread of the Coronavirus as the ushers were seen dropping sanitisers on worshippers’ hands before entering the churches as well as placing water and soaps at church entrances.

Some of the worshippers who spoke with NAN said that outright boycott from churches might spell doom for the country as prayers were needed at the critical time of the pandemic.

They also said that worship centres were not the only place to contact the pandemic, sighting working places, markets and gathering of celebrations among others.

They urged government at all levels to do its best in containing the pandemic for the county not to be plunged into untold hardships.

Mr Kunle Adeyemi, a cleric said that the churches were not against the laws of the government saying that total abstinence from places of worship was not the solution to the pandemic.

“Total abstinence from worship centres is not the solution to the pandemic, I think the country needs a lot of prayers at this critical time for God in His infinite mercies to help solve the Coronavirus pandemic divinely.

A church worshipper, Mrs Adejoke Alabi told NAN that she was not comfortable sitting down at home without going to church.

Adejoke who is also a medical expert, urged worshippers to keep to all government precautionary measures.

“I don’t feel comfortable sitting down at home on Sundays, I urge Christian faithful to keep to all government preventive measures,” she said.

Another worshipper, Mr Abayomi Ilesanmi said that worship centres alone were not the only place the pandemic could be contacted.

“We still go to our offices, markets and other gatherings where the pandemic can be contacted, so, we still need to pray for God to save us,” he said.

Mr Mathew Aladetan urged governments at all levels to find lasting solutions to the pandemic as it was affecting all activities which he said might spelt doom for the country if the pandemic was not adequately managed.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

