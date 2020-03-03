Loute, Abia hand Rangers crucial win against Adamawa United

Kindly Share This Story:

Rangers International recorded a morale-boosting 2-0 league win over hard-fighting Adamawa United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Goals from Isaac Loute and Israel Abia in the 45th and 61st minutes of the NPFL Matchday 22 tie lifted the Flying Antelopes away from the relegation on a weekend all the teams in the drop zone were all beaten

in their respective encounters.

Team News

Rangers started the game with only eight of the team that was beaten by Nasarawa United 2-1 in Lafia on Wednesday with Japhet Opubo, Isiaka Oladuntoye and Ifeanyi Nweke deemed not good enough in a tactical line up while Nana Bonsu, Uche John and Tope Olusesi took their places in that order.

Adamawa United with nothing to lose based on the pedigree of their opponents also changed three players out of those that began their 2-1 home win over FC Ifeanyiubah in Gombe last weekend.

Victor Philemon was only good enough for the bench while Bulus Pwadadi was preferred ahead of him at the goalpost while Lulan Javan (injury) and Tunde Adams (injury) have their positions taken by Mbai Aminu and

Yusuf Abdullahi.

Coach Ibrahim Bariki also tweaked his formation to accommodate both Haruna Sule and Mohammed Jiya in the starting lineup this term unlike in the game with the Anambra Warriors where Sule began he was replaced

by Jiya in the second half.

FIRST HALF

Rangers started the game as if they were tired from their exhaustive trip to Lafia and they put almost every foot wrong in the opening 10 minutes where they conceded ball possessions to the basement side from Yola on numerous occasions.

it was Adamawa United that made the real attempt on goal in the third minute when Yusuf Abdullahi dribbled a few Rangers players but his cross for a possible shot on goal was scampered to safety by Uche John and they had another rare attempt in the ninth through Haruna Sule but he was fouled by Franklin Anthony.

Rangers did have their first chance in the fifth minute through a good pass that was initiated by the skipper of the side, Tope Olusesi to Ugochukwu Ugwuoke at the right flank but his cross to Ibrahim Olawoyin was well-read by Adamawa United defender, Amos James who cleared the ball out of danger.

There was an anxious moment in the 36th minute when Rangers’ Ifeanyi George and Eneji Otekpa of Adamawa United collided in the latter’s vital area and both players were later stretchered out and replaced some minutes later.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the second minute of the additional time when Isaac Loute netted from a well-taken free-kick which sent the sparsely capacity crowd into a frenzy.

SECOND HALF

Knowing that they were only fortunate to be a goal up at halftime, Rangers came into the second half far better than they played the first half and they had series of chances to put the game beyond the reach of Adamawa United.

In the 50th minute, Abia almost doubled the lead through his low header at close range but goalkeeper, Bulus Pwadadi who had a great game for Adamawa United dived full length to parry the ball out for a corner kick.

But he was unable to prevent the second goal 11 minutes later from the penalty spot when Abia was upended in the vital area by Jibrin Abubakar while he was goal-bound.

The former Sunshine Stars’ striker netted the spot-kick for his 10th goal of the season.

The Flying Antelopes dictated the pace of the game thereafter and could have scored at least three more goals had they not been denied by the good reflex saves of Adamawa United goalie, Pwadadi and the frame of the post.

What does this mean?

It denotes that Rangers have moved farther away from the relegation zone with the home win. They are now 14th on the league table with 27 points from 20 games and are still with two outstanding games but the defeat meant that Adamawa United still prod the bottom the of the league table with 20 points from 22 games.

What next?

Rangers will travel to Lagos as guests of MFM next weekend while Adamawa United will welcome Warri Wolves to the Pantami Stadium, Gombe in the next league fixtures.

Teams

Rangers: Nana Bonsu, Tope Olusesi, Isaac Loute, Christian Madu, Uche John, Franklin Anthony, Ugochukwu Ugwuoke(Kenechukwu Agu 65’), Israel Abia (Nnamdi Egbujuo 76’), Ifeanyi George (Chinonso Eziekwe 43’), Tony Shimaga, Ibrahim Olawoyin

Unused Subs: Japhet Opubo, Isiaka Oladuntoye, Chiamaka Madu, Osas Okoro

Goals: Isaac Loute 45+2, Israel Abia 61’ (Rangers)

Adamawa United: Bulus Pwadadi, Mbai Aminu, Amos James, Mohammed Jiya, Jibrin Abubakar, Dumama Abutu, Haruna Sule, Yusuf Abdullahi, Agbanyi Vershina (Felix Kenan 77’), Eneji Otekpa (Eka Enegbe 42’), Idris Abubakar (Adam Yakubu 80’)

Unused Subs: Victor Philemon, Nanushi Daniel, Yahaya Ismaila, Hussaini Hamza

Yellow Cards: Jibrin Abubakar 60’, Yusuf Abdullahi 82’ (Adamawa United)

Man of the Match: Bulus Pwadadi (Adamawa United)

npfl.ng

Vanguard News

