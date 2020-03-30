Lockdown: Your ID card is your pass, Lai Mohammed tells Journalists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

In line with the 14-days lockdown by the President, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has advised all working journalists and other media staff in Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to use their valid Identity Cards to access their places of work and assignment venues during the period in the affected states and FCT.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday and signed by the Special Assistant To The President, Office of The Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, the minister said the clarification becomes necessary in view of the inadequate time to properly accredit working journalists in the affected states and the FCT during the period.

He said members of the media are expected to continue to provide essential services during the lockdown, in order to keep Nigerians well updated on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vanguard

