By Ibrahim Hassan

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party,PDP,Lawal Adamu Usman, (Mr LA) has bought food and other relief materials worth N10 million for people in Kaduna North Local Government Area.

He said the items were his stimulus package to aid constituents of the seven local government areas that made up the Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

Adamu fondly called Mr LA, was the PDP senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central in the 2019 elections.

He told journalists on Tuesday that politicians must learn to support their people at all times not only when they seek votes.

According to him,the current state of immobility imposed as a measure to curtail the spread of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic,had come with severe hardship on the general population particularly the vulnerable communities.

Adamu therefore, encouraged people to adhere to all the public health instructions in order to stay safe and ensure the safety of others.

He said it was the responsibility of the privileged class to support the less privileged through these trying times.

“To this end, I have donated the sum of N10,000,000.00 (Ten Million Naira) through the Mr LA Cares Foundation for the purchase of food items to be distributed to 81 Wards of the seven Local Government Areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone.

” This token is to cushion the effect of the lockdown resulting from the global COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS) pandemic that has caused serious socio-economic hardships to our people.”

“Our coordinators in the 81 wards will be assigned the responsibility of distributing the food items to the beneficiaries within the identified communities and households of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone with immediate effect.”

“While wishing those who have contracted the virus a quick recovery, I wish to remind the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone to always observe the instructions and advice of medical experts on protective measures against the spread of the virus,” he said.

“May Almighty Allah heal the world and bring the virus pandemic to an immediate end,” he prayed.

