LOCKDOWN: Newspaper Vendors exempted from FG’s restrictions ― SGF

By Omeiza Ajayi & Idirisu Yakubu

Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha has said that Media, including Newspaper Vendors, are exempted from Federal Government’s restrictions in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun state.

Mustapha reminded security agencies on Tuesday during a media interface by the Presidential Taskforce PTF on COVID-19, saying the president’s speech was clear on that.

“I used to have a friend who was the Chairman of the Newspaper vendors association and they have their identities. Provided they can establish that that is their trade, and of course, a vendor cannot operate from his house, he has to be on the streets to distribute the papers, I believe Paragraph 41 of Mr President’s speech adequately covers that”.

