LMC condoles with Rangers on Ifeanyi George’s death

Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC), Shehu Dikko has expressed shock at the accident involving some players of Rangers International on Sunday morning which led to the death of their striker and CHAN Eagles International, Ifeanyi George.

Dikko who contacted the club Management on getting the report of the accident, commiserated with the Club Management, team members and fans of the Enugu based club as well as the players immediate family.

“We sympathise with the club at this trying time and pray for the repose of his soul and wish the injured ones a speedy recovery”, the LMC Chairman told the club’s team manager, Amobi Ezeaku and coach, Salisu Yusuf in the phone call.

He urged all Nigeria Football Professional League (NPFL) stakeholders to take all necessary precaution to stay safe amidst the growing Corona Virus Disease (COVID 19) pandemic.

“It is instructive that we should as much as is possible limit our movements, restrict social contacts and adhere to health protocols set out by relevant global, national and state agencies for the containment of COVID 19”, Dikko appealed.

George, according to the Rangers Media Officer died on the spot after the vehicle he was traveling in with a teammate ran into a stationery articulated vehicle along Agbor-Benin road.

The player was said to be returning to Lagos to spend the break announced by the club following the suspension of NPFL matches.

LMC is in contact with the club to await further details of the incident.

