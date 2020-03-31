Liverpool make Coutinho stance ‘definitively clear’ as Barca ‘will sell’

Kindly Share This Story:

The Brazil international left Liverpool for Barca in January 2018 in a deal that could rise to £142m and has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United.

Speculation has been rife for a long time that Liverpool could re-sign the Brazilian playmaker, who has spent the season on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona.

And he watched his old side – who are on course to win their first Premier League title, dramatically knock Barcelona out on their way to Champions League glory last season.

However, the Daily Mirror claims Liverpool have ‘made definitively clear there is zero interest’ on their part in taking Coutinho back to Merseyside.

Coutinho ‘WILL be sold’ but it will most likely be to one of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals with Bayern Munich deciding against taking Barca up on their ‘€120m option to make the deal permanent’.

Coutinho has told friends privately that he made a ‘big mistake’ leaving Liverpool but the Reds ‘have conveyed an emphatic message to the player’s advisors of zero intent’.

The report adds that both Man United and Tottenham have made their interest known to Barcelona in recent weeks.

