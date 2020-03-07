Liverpool 3 wins away from EPL title after hard-earned 3pts at Anfield

Kindly Share This Story:

Goals from Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane saw Liverpool’s charge to the league title return get back on track, despite conceding early on to a Callum Wilson goal.

Bournemouth took a shock lead against Liverpool through Wilson after just nine minutes with the goal standing after a VAR check.

Wilson appeared to shove Joe Gomez off the ball, continuing a run to sidefoot home Jefferson Lerma’s cross with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp urging the Main Stand to raise the noise levels.

And Salah obliged, collecting a wayward pass from Mane before tucking the ball home.

The Reds took the lead soon after, with Mane slotting past Ramsdale from Virgil van Dijk’s through-ball on 33 minutes.

Liverpool struggled to create clear-cut chances throughout the second-half and were often wasteful in attack, but the win was all-but secured as Philip Billing went down in the final ten minutes – leaving the visitors to play out the rest of the match with the midfielder struggling to move around the pitch.

Bournemouth saw a great chance to equalise in injury time foiled by the offside before Roberto Firmino should have secured the three points at the other end.

The result leaves Liverpool just three wins from the title and poised for the visit of Atletico Madrid, while the Cherries remain in the drop zone.

