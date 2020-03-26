Vanguard Logo

List of markets shutdown by Lagos state govt over covid-19

By Idowu Bankole

The Lagos state government announced plans on Tuesday of shutting down non-essential markets in the state in order to curtail the spread of the dreaded coronavirus diseases in the state. 

In line with the directive, the Lagos State government has released names of the markets to be closed.

According to Lagos state government, these markets do not sell essential products like food items and medical supplies and therefore will be shut down from today till further notice.

These markets include:

1. GSM Village, Airport Road, Ikeja.

2. Mandilaz market on Lagos Island.

3. Oluwole market on Lagos Island.

4. Ogba market.

5. Ladipo Market.

6. Arena market oshodi.

7. Oshodi market.

8. Lawanson market.

9. Kantangua market.

10. Alaba international market.

11. Trade fair market.

12. Igando market, Alimosho, Abule-egba.

13. Ebute ero market.

14. Computer Village, Ikeja.

15. Balogun market in Lagos island.

16. Iyana-ipaja.

17. Agege market.

