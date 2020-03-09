Linkage Assurance assures brokers of recapitalisation plan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Onuoha

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Linkage Assurance Plc, Mr. Daniel Braie has assured the brokerage community that the company will meet the new capital base of N10 billion.

Braie said that Linkage is not looking outside for funding to meet the recapitalisation requirement, but that it has the internal capacity to raise the needed funds.

Braie, who disclosed this during the February Members Evening of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) held in Lagos, said that Linkage Assurance will conclude its recapitalization process on or before the end of second quarter 2020.

He told them that they are dealing with an underwriter that is financially strong and have the capacity to meet its obligations as and when due, disclosing that Linkage as at the end of 2019 has shareholders fund of N28 billion.

According to him, “being the first underwriter to host the brokers this year 2020, having also achieved that feat in 2019 underscores the regard and valued partnership the company has with the brokers.

“We believe that the brokers are our genuine partners and that is why we continue to be the first to host this programme. Linkage is also the first underwriting company to extend this partnership to other Area Committees of NCRIB outside Lagos.

“NCRIB Area Committees hosted in 2019 are in Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Kano, and we are continuing,” he said.

Vanguard

