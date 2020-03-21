Lille place €100m price tag on Victor Osimhen

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool have reportedly been told that they will have to come up with an offer of €100m (£92.8m) if they want to sign Victor Osimhen from Lille during this summer’s transfer window.

The 21-year-old has been in impressive form for Les Dogues during the 2019-20 campaign, finding the back of the net on 18 occasions in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is allegedly determined to sign the attacker this summer.

However, according to Le 10 Sport, Lille have placed a €100m (£92.8m) asking price on the Nigeria international, who has a contract at Stade Pierre-Mauroy until the summer of 2024.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have also recently been credited with an interest in the attacker, although it is currently unclear when the next transfer window will open.

Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool are believed to be determined to sign another forward this summer and continue to be linked with Red Bull Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: