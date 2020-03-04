Kindly Share This Story:

Local government and public primary schools’ retirees, on the platform of Concerned Delta State Local Government Contributory Retirees, have sent an SOS to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over their arrears of pensions.

A statement by Mode Augustine, Sir Henry Tukpe, Allensgate Agbanobi and Onwundijo Christopher, on behalf of the retirees, said “Part of the N5.9 billion unremitted contributory deductions in the government’s coffers” can be used to offset the arrears.

“According to Rule 1.2.1 of the Pension Act, an employee could access his or her Retirement Savings Account, RSA, when such a person ceases to make further contribution to it as a result of mandatory retirement.

“What then could be the reason (s) for denying retirees in the local government and primary schools teachers access to the funds they contributed from their salaries after over five years of retirement?”

They appealed to Governor Okowa to save them from untold hardship, pains and tears.

Meanwhile, the pensioners through their counsel, Mr. Ikimi Oghenejabor, have written the 15 pensions managers, demanding that the retirees be allowed unfettered access to their RSA.

He also requested the employers of the retirees to pay the outstanding contribution to the retirees’ individual RSA forthwith.

Oghenejabor urged the National Pension Commission to prevail on the Delta State Government to do the needful “or be sanctioned accordingly.”

He warned that should the demands be ignored, “we shall not hesitate to approach any of the High Court in Delta State for an order of Mandamus and claim damages at large against you.”

Vanguard

