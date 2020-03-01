Leicester’s Iheanacho groans over disallowed Norwich goal

Kindly Share This Story:

Leicester City striker felt he had won all three points for the Foxes when scored against Norwich City in their Premier League game, but the goal was ruled out by VAR.

Leciester went on to lose after Jamal Lewis’ great finish on 70 minutes sealed all three points for struggling Norwich City.

“If that’s the rule, then that’s the rule. I didn’t feel it touched my hand. Obviously if that’s the rule then you do nothing about it.”

Leicester City have managed only one win from their last seven Premier League outings, which could damage their hopes of playing UEFA Champions League football next season.

“It would be a damage if we don’t put things right, I think this is a big lesson to us losing to Norwich.

We did pretty well and we’ll just focus on the next game and see if we can get the points and get the win,” added Iheanacho.Leicester have struggled with the absence of Wilfred Ndidi who has just recovered from a knee injury. He came on to replace Hamza Choudhury in the 67th minute.

Vanguard News

