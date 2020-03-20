Lazywrita launches poetry book ‘a lazy poet’

Kindly Share This Story:

Digital media strategist and blogger, Anda Damisa popularly known as ‘Lazywrita’ isn’t lazy after all as he has launched his first poetry book titled ‘A Lazy Poet’.

The evening started with the hosts, Charles Born and Simi Olusanya engaging guests as smiles swarmed their faces.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the book, Lazywrita said; “I always wanted to have my own book. My dream, while growing up was to have my own books in libraries and bookstores all over the country; having people know what goes through my mind and my own perspective of things”.

A major highlight from the event was when Chyddee, a friend of his, took the audience on a journey inside the book as he read one of the beautifully concocted poems titled ‘Do Not Love Me’.

There were shouts from the crowd as the message and central theme of the poem was something they could relate with and it ultimately became the talk of the night. The launch featured special performances from talented and sought after singers and poets such as Paul Word (Poet), Paul Rayven (Singer) and Lulu Dainty (Poet).

Other highlights of the evening included a book review between Adesola Momoh and Lazywrita, games, music and interactive sessions.

‘A Lazy Poet’ is a collection of different poems that cuts across different genres of literature and can be purchased from the author Anda Damisa @lazywrita on social media platforms and would be sold across major bookstores nationwide soon.

Guests included some CEO’s including Adetoro of TORO Entertainment Company, Olufemi Oguntamu of Penzaarville Africa, Ms Juliet Mgbeahuru, of Juls Homes, bloggers, social media influencers such as Chyddee, Olorisupergal, Pamilerin, King Pexxie, Femi Factor and a host of others.

