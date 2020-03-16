Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

TWO lawyers from Edo and Delta States, have accused President Muhammad Buhari of allegedly breaching the act setting up the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and hence are seeking an order from a Federal High Court, Abuja for the nullification of the commission’s Interim Management Committee, IMC and Advisory Committee.

The lawyers, Akharame Lucky, Edward Brisibe, both of whom are plaintiffs in the suit, also prayed the court to declare that by virtue of section12 (2) of the NDDC establishment act No 6 as amended, the Advisory Committee of the NDDC can only advice a validly constituted board of the commission and not a management committee.

The case with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/361/2020, has Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, NDDC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, Dr, Cairo Ojougboh, Chief Ibang Etang, Mrs. Caroline Nagbo and Cecilia Akintomide as defendants respectively.

The lawyers in their originating summon, are asking the court to determine whether the President of Nigeria and the 2nd defendant are authorized under the NDDC act of 2000 or any laws in Nigeria to appoint an Interim Management Committee or appoint the 4th-8thdefendants as interim managing director, executive directors and members of the 3rd defendant.

“Whether the purported appointment of the 4th-8thdefendants by the President and 2nddefendant is contrary to the provisions of section 12 of the NDDC act of 2000 and therefore unlawful, ultra vires, null and void.

“Whether the President of Nigeria is authorized under any laws of Nigeria and particularly the NDDC act of 2000 to inaugurate an advisory board for an interim committee of the NDDC not legally composed as provided by law.”

In a statement, the lawyers stated that they are from the Niger Delta region adding that despite the approval of a governing board for the commission by the senate, President Buhari unconstitutionally suspended the inauguration of the board, and retained the services of a management committee to oversee the activities of the commission.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: