Latin America’s first coronavirus fatality is in Argentina

A 64-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus Saturday in Argentina, authorities said, making him Latin America’s first fatality in the global epidemic.

The Buenos Aires man had returned from Europe on February 25, Argentina’s health ministry said in a statement, without specifying which country or countries he had visited.

He became ill on February 28 with a fever, cough and sore throat and sought medical care on March 4. The patient was hospitalized in intensive care and required machine-assisted breathing, the statement said.

The man had underlying health issues including diabetes, hypertension, chronic bronchitis, and kidney problems.

Argentina has reported another eight cases of coronavirus.

The number of cases worldwide has risen to more than 100,000 with 3,500 dead across 95 nations and territories.

In another news, following calls by the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Health and other concerned authorities for urgent measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, investigations by Sunday Vanguard revealed that schools across the country are not giving the issue the deserved attention.

In virtually all the schools covered, findings showed some levels of awareness with little or no preventive measures against the dreaded virus.

This became necessary given last Friday’s index case of Coronavirus in Lagos and the growing spread of the disease to more countries, including African countries.

Though the condition of the 44-year-old Italian, who imported the disease into Nigeria, was stable at press time, Nigerians had since embraced prescribed preventive measures to avoid community spread.

