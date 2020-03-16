Late Moradeun Balogun: FG berates hospitals for rejecting emergency patients over police report

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPO,on Monday came hard on hospitals who demand police report before admitting emergency patients, saying they were not only violating natural laws but also the Patients’ bill of right.

The commission also berated the police for observing undue protocols before issuing report in an emergency case.

Speaking at a public inquiry held in Lagos in respect of the death of Miss Moradeun Balogun in Lagos on December 2, 2019 who was allegedly refused treatment by a hospital on account of not possessing a Police report, Chief Executive Officer of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, warned hospital to desist from actions which will portray them as killers instead of life savers.

He said that Nigerians need to know that no emergency patient needs police report to be treated, urging relatives of such patients to always promptly report hospitals that do not comply.

He said: “It is important for the general public to know that they could be treated when presented with medical emergency even if there is potential criminal issue involved. Health care providers should know the requirement for them to maintain an appropriate protocol for life saving therapy for an emergency situation including not asking for police report as a substitute or condition for providing therapy.

“Even though we have done a lot of sensitisation and there are laws backing up this practice, it is disheartening to see it continues to be a problem. So, it has become important we have a public inquiry to come up with a public document where we have everybody contribute to it,” he added.

Also speaking, Lagos state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, said: “Compulsory treatment and care for victims of gunshots Act 2017provides for compulsory treatment and care of victims of gunshots. To think there are adequate legislations in place to address the problems and there are still violations is unfortunate. There is no justification for any victim to be denied access to care when needed, especially in their most vulnerable state. In an emergency, the first responsibility of any healthcare worker is to save life, or at best administer first aid and stabilize victims.”

28-year-old Moradeun Balogun, a Lagos worker, was allegedly stabbed by armed robbers at Gbagada area of Lagos, while returning from work on December 2, 2019.

She was allegedly denied treatment by a Lagos hospital, R-Jolad Hospital because a police report was not presented by the Good Samaritans who came to her rescue.However, the hospital immediately debunked the claim, saying that two of its doctors assessed the deceased before referring her to the Gbagada General Hospital for surgery.

Vanguard

