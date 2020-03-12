Lassa fever: LASG embarks on deratization of colleges, markets, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of pro-active measures against the deadly outbreak of Lassa fever, Lagos State Government has concluded plans to commence an eight-week massive deratization and fumigation of no fewer than 27 public places, mainly, markets, among other facilities.

The exercise, which will begin on Friday, March 13, 2020, will cover 27 model colleges with hostel facilities, abattoirs and slaughterhouses, agricultural produce markets as well as regular markets in the state.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal who disclosed this noted that the exercise aimed at preventing the outbreak and spread of the Lassa fever in Lagos State.

He listed the Model Colleges to include: The Lagos State Senior and Junior Model Colleges, Meiran; Lagos Senior and Junior Model Colleges, Igbookuta; Civil Service Senior and Junior Model Colleges, Igbogbo; Oriwu Senior and Junior Model Colleges, Ikorodu; Girls’ Junior Model College, Agunfoye, Igbogbo; Government Senior and Junior Model Colleges, Owutu, Ikorodu; Eva- Adelaja Memorial Senior and Junior Secondary Schools, Bariga; Lagos State Senior and Junior Model Colleges, Badore; Lagos State Senior and Junior Model Colleges, Igbonla; Lagos State Senior and Junior Model Colleges, Agbowa-Ikosi; Government Senior and Junior Colleges, Ketu-Epe; Lagos State Senior and Junior Model Colleges, Kankon, Badagry; Lagos State Senior and Junior Model Colleges, Ojo; and Badagry Senior and Junior Grammar Schools, Badagry.

The commissioner added that the agricultural produce and regular markets to be deratized are: The Agboju; Afolabi-Ege, Iyana-Iba; Agbalata, Badagry; Ikoga, Badagry; Alayabiagba, Ajegunle; Mile 12, Ketu; Sabo, Ikorodu; Ejina, Ikorodu; Flower, Odogunyan; Ito-Okin; Ayetoro, Epe; Ebute Chief, Epe; Mojoda, Epe; Pobo Market, Poka, Epe; Sura, Lagos Island; Oke-Arin, Lagos Island; Ajah, Sangotedo, Eleko, Oyingbo, Idera, Agege; Ile-Epo, Ogo-Oluwa, Arena, Oshodi; Onitire , Itire; Ogba Sunday Market Alade, Ikeja; and Ojuwoye, Mushin.

According to Lawal, all the abattoirs and slaughter houses in the state would also be deratized, stressing that the state government was taking proactive measures in order to improve the overall general sanitation and hygiene situations of these public places in the state.

He, therefore, urged residents to ensure that rats were totally exterminated from their homes while also taking effective measures to discourage rats from entering homes, adding that the importance of promoting good community hygiene cannot be overemphasized.

“Members of the public should always store grains and other foodstuffs in rat-proof containers; that garbage should be disposed far from homes; clean household culture should be maintained while understanding and practicing basic hand- washing hygiene,” he advised.

The deratization and fumigation exercise is expected to end on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

