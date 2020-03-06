LASG advises women on proper personal hygiene

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government on Friday urged women to support its administration in its advocacy for clean environment and proper personal hygiene in the face of current health challenges in the country.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the plea on Friday at a workshop on Protocol, Security and Ethics, organised by the Office of the First Lady for members of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) in Lagos.

The theme of the event: “Unlearn, Learn and Relearn.”

Sanwo-Olu said: “In ensuring that we live a healthy life, clean environment and personal hygiene must be ensured.

“Since women are the custodians of the home, you must ensure you live in a clean environment and keep your homes clean to avoid breakout of disease.

“it is only when our homes are at peace that we can work with ease without stress.”

Also speaking, the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said that the workshop would enhance the professional skills in representational duties with sufficient grasp of the security implication of state assignments while supporting their spouses in key public positions.

Hamzat reiterated the need for women not to leave the training of boy-child out while training the girl-child.

“One of the challenges of the society is the breakdown of the family, therefore, I urge you all to train the girl-child as well as the boy-child for them to be responsible women and men in life,” he said.

Earlier, in her address of welcome, the First Lady of Lagos, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged all participants to make the best use of all they learnt at the retreat for their personal benefits.

“You should also endeavour to pass on the knowledge acquired.

“We must see the current reality in the country not as a hopeless situation but an opportunity for entrepreneurial ambition to make a positive impact in a challenging situation.

“Life without women would be full of crises and as such, it is important for women to be given opportunities to contribute meaningfully to nation building,” she said

According to the first lady, to unlearn means doing away with habits that are outdated and as well jettison practices that are against public good and public safety.

She said that a 21st century woman must learn and re-learn; to hold a woman back is to hold a society back.

She noted that empowering women with the right skills and giving them opportunity to be part of the decision making process in the state was certainly a way of setting the state on the course of sustainable growth and development.

“It is, however, crucial that women must tactically position themselves to take full benefits of the various women friendly programmes of the state government.

“The 21st century woman needs to pay good attention to their children because children who do not enjoy parental care easily grow to become a threat to the society.

“We owe it a duty to give good parenting to our children and indeed all other children put in our care.

“We must give them hope and allow them see the positive side of life,” she said.

Lagos Commissioner of Police, Akeem Odumosu, advised all to be security conscious, irrespective of wherever one finds oneself.

“You should always be observant and do security background check.

“Do not trust people on face value, always follow due process when adopting or bringing a stranger to live with you,” he said

Speaking on safety measures, Dr Olufemi Osanyintolu, General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), emphasised the need for women to also play key role in ensuring that inferior materials were not used in building houses.

“You must ensure that all domestic safety measures are strictly adhered to in order to stem avoidable incidents,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that COWLSO was founded by the late Mrs Olufunmilayo Johnson, wife of the first Military Administrator of Lagos State, late General Mobolaji Johnson (rtd).

COWLSO, which is presently under the leadership of Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, is a huge platform for the promotion of the cause of women advocacy and a forum for women development in the country.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: